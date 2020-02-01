Robbery suspect sought
Police in Chino said a man who walked out with two unpaid electric toothbrushes Jan. 23 at a retail store pushed a loss prevention officer before running away.
Officers went to the Kohl’s store at 4093 Grand Ave. at 10:39 a.m. on a report of a robbery.
The loss prevention officer was pushed by the suspect as he attempted to retrieve the stolen toothbrushes. The employee was not hurt.
Pepper spray used in fight
A 53-year-old Chino man was arrested Jan. 23 on suspicion of using pepper spray during an altercation.
Ernesto Pelagio was arrested at 7:35 p.m. in the 13100 block of Second Street, police said. He was released on bail at 7:03 a.m. the next day, according to jail records.
Officers were called at 6:25 p.m. on a report of a fight and one man using pepper spray on a victim.
Mr. Pelagio was arrested on charges of threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, illegal use of a tear gas weapon and exhibiting a weapon that was not a firearm.
A court date has not been scheduled, according to San Bernardino County Court records.
Heide introduced as CSMFO president
Chino Valley Fire District finance director Steve Heide was introduced Wednesday as president of the California Society of Municipal Finance Officers at the 2020 Annual Conference at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim.
Mr. Heide is the first finance director from a fire district appointed as president of the organization. More than 2,000 people attended Wednesday’s conference.
Fire board to meet Feb. 12
Chino Valley Fire District board members will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 at fire district headquarters, 14011 City Center Drive in Chino Hills.
The agenda for the meeting will likely be posted Thursday, Feb. 6 or Friday, Feb. 7 on the district’s website, chi novalleyfire.org.
Information: 902-5260.
Saint Paddy’s Fest March 7
Tickets for the Chino Valley Fire Foundation’s Saint Paddy’s Fest, scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at The Shoppes at Chino Hills, are available online.
Participants ages 21 and over will receive unlimited beer tastings from more than 50 local independent breweries, take part in games and raffles, and purchase food from several food trucks in attendance.
The Chino Valley Fire District and Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department Pipes and Drums will perform as will The Young Dubliners, organizers said.
The Shoppes at Chino Hills is located at 13920 City Center Drive, on the southeast corner of Peyton Drive and Grand Avenue, west of the 71 Freeway.
Cost is $55, plus a $2 service fee. VIP admission tickets are $120, plus a $2 service fee.
With VIP entry, ticket holders can enter the event an hour early and visit the private backstage seating area.
Designated driver admission tickets are $20, which gives the ticket holder access to the event, live performances and access to food, water and other non-alcoholic beverages, organizers said.
Proceeds will benefit the Chino Valley Fire Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting life, safety and welfare of the public through educational programs, direct assistance and financial support of charitable organizations, victims or tragic events and injured firefighters.
“Anyone who does not have a government issued, photo identification will not be allowed to enter the event,” organizers said on their website.
No one under age 21 will be admitted.
Participants will be asked to park in the southeast overflow parking area off Boys Republic Drive or the mall’s parking structure.
Tickets are available at https://chinovalleyfirefoun dation.ticketspice.com/saint-paddys-festival-2020.
