Chino Police Department along with several law enforcement agencies across the state are promoting safe behaviors that allow drivers and anyone on foot to get where they need to go safely.
Police said September is Pedestrian Safety Month, and “California continues to see more and more pedestrians getting injured or killed on roads.”
In 2016, 867 pedestrians were killed and more than 14,000 injured in California.
“A report released earlier this year by the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) projected that more than 6,200 pedestrians were killed in the United States last year, the highest number since 1990,” police said in a statement.
Chino police said to reduce the number of collisions involving pedestrians, the department will have additional officers on patrol throughout the month of September specifically focused on drivers and pedestrians who violate traffic laws that increase the risk of crashes.
“These violations include speeding, driving or walking distracted and/or impaired, failing to stop for signs and signals, and not yielding to drivers/pedestrians who have the right of way,” the statement reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.