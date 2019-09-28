More than 30 rifle and handguns were seized by Chino Hills police late Monday night after a 27-year-old man was arrested following a domestic disturbance.
Wei Chen Lin, of Chino Hills, was booked on $250,000 bail into the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sale, possession of narcotics while armed and inflicting injury on a spouse, according to county court records.
Mr. Lin was arrested at 11:07 p.m. at a home in the 4200 block of Gird Avenue, records show.
Chino Hills police were called on a domestic disturbance report between a husband and wife and took the husband into custody, said Deputy Brian Cervantes.
“During the investigation, deputies located more than 30 rifle and handguns in the residence, which were taken for safe keeping,” the deputy said.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police Department at 364-2000 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
