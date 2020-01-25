Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Possession of a controlled substance, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:06 a.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 2:30 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 2:30 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13800 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 4 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14100 block of Pipeline Avenue, 8:11 a.m.
Theft, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 11:30 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13000 block of 13th Street, 2:31 p.m.
Forgery, 5400 block of Riverside Drive, 3:03 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:27 p.m.
Mail theft, 14400 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 4:45 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13000 block of Arlington Lane, 8 p.m.
Sexual assault, 6200 block of Gloria Street, 9:04 p.m.
Transporting a controlled substance, 15100 block of Euclid Avenue, 9:54 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Sexual assault, 4400 block of Philadelphia Street, 10:22 a.m.
Mail theft, 13600 block of West Van Horn Circle, 10:28 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 10:43 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 8:21 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11100 block of Central Avenue, 10:14 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 17
Identity theft, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, midnight.
Theft from motor vehicles, 6000 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 2 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11400 block of Benson Avenue, 8:52 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 13100 block of Central Avenue, 2:55 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 5 p.m.
Theft, 14100 block of Pipeline Avenue, 7:20 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, Francis and Monte Vista avenues, 8:19 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 10:24 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 11 p.m.
Identity theft, 13600 block of 12th Street, 11:59 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Stolen vehicle, 6300 block of Chino Avenue, 1:20 a.m.
Burglary, 14300 block of Pipeline Avenue, 8:05 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 13200 block of Central Avenue, 3:57 p.m.
Theft, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:48 p.m.
Sexual assault, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 9 p.m.
Vandalism, 12500 block of Ross Avenue, 10 p.m.
Assault, 8600 block of Forest Park Street, 10:02 p.m.
Assault, 13700 block of Central Avenue, 10:55 p.m.
False impersonation, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 10:59 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 19
Disorderly conduct, Chino and Mountain avenues, 2:21 a.m.
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 12400 block of Cypress Avenue, 10:54 a.m.
Burglary, 12400 block of Concord Court, 12:12 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 1 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:21 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5:57 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4100 block of Polk Court, 6 p.m.
Theft, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 8 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12400 block of Marshall Avenue, 8 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16300 block of East Preserve Loop, 8 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:51 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 20
Stolen vehicle, 13000 block of Ramona Avenue, 1 a.m.
Robbery, 4500 block of Riverside Drive, 3:58 a.m.
Burglary, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 4:33 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 3900 block of Jose Court, 8:46 a.m.
Burglary, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 9:07 a.m.
Vandalism, 4400 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 2 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12200 block of Telephone Avenue, 3 p.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 4:33 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12800 block of Ninth Street, 6 p.m.
Vandalism, 4400 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5100 block of Revere Street, 6:45 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12600 block of Magnolia Avenue, 10 p.m.
Vandalism, 12600 block of Birch Avenue, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Burglary, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:53 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 2;09 p.m.
Burglary, 14100 block of Scripps Avenue, 2:49 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 7:31 p.m.
Theft with intent to sell, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 7:41 p.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 8:51 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13200 block of Oaks Avenue, 9 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6000 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 11 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 7:30 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Identity theft, 4400 block of Sycamore Ridge Court, 6:53 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 6:57 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 8:05 a.m.
Burglary, 15600 block of Pinto Way, 8:06 a.m.
Theft, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 9:30 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13500 block of Pageantry Place, 11:10 a.m.
Theft, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 12:06 p.m.
Burglary, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 4:53 p.m.
Fraud, 5700 block of Cornish Heath Court, 5:04 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Burglary from motor vehicle, 14500 block of Foxglove Drive, 7:09 a.m.
Bad check offense, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:41 a.m.
Shoplifting, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 12:45 p.m.
Stolen license plate, 3100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 1:54 p.m.
Theft, 15500 block of Palomino Drive, 3:19 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:31 p.m.
Attempted robbery, 15900 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 10:43 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 17
Stolen vehicle, 4300 block of Village Drive, 6:24 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Grand Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, 8:33 a.m.
Shoplifting, 13700 block of Peyton Drive, 9:50 a.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Burglary, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 8:18 a.m.
Sunday, Jan. 19
Driving under the influence, Chino Avenue and Woodsorrel Drive, 1:54 a.m.
Drunk in public, 15600 block of Yorba Avenue, 4:49 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 20
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3500 block of Grand Avenue, 9:01 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue, 11:43 a.m.
Burglary, 13900 block of Ravenwood Drive, 1:35 p.m.
Assault, 4800 block of Bird Farm Road, 5:46 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Possession of a controlled substance, Ramona Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, 12:12 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 16200 block of Da Vinci Drive, 9:42 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15800 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 6:10 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4400 block of Torrey Pines Drive, 6:39 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, Fairfield Ranch Road and Central Avenue, 10:57 a.m.
Burglary, 16100 block of Greens Court, 7:03 p.m.
Fraud, 4400 block of Saint Andrews Drive, 7:56 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.