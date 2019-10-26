Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Theft from motor vehicles, 5900 block of Rosario Street, 12:57 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6000 block of Riverside Drive, 2:30 a.m.
Mail theft, 8600 block of Celebration Street, 3:37 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12900 block of 14th Street, 4:35 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 5:35 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Theft from a motor vehicle, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 12:15 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15800 block of Approach Avenue, 4:25 a.m.
Burglary, 12600 block of Santa Ana Place, 5 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 1:45 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15800 block of El Prado Road, 2 p.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 11700 block of Central Avenue, 3:34 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13100 block of Copra Avenue, 5 p.m.
Trailer theft, 7500 block of Desert Holly Street, 8 p.m.
Assault, 12300 block of Marshall Avenue, 11:23 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 18
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, midnight.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 6200 block of Meadowlark Street, 8 a.m.
Obtaining money by false pretenses, 6100 block of Olvera Court, 8:08 a.m.
Burglary, 5000 block of Lincoln Avenue, 8:45 a.m.
Burglary, 13200 block of Sycamore Avenue, 9 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4600 block of Riverside Drive, 9:57 a.m.
Burglary, 4600 block of Riverside Drive, 9:57 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 1:11 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 13100 block of Second Street, 2:10 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:30 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 13100 block of Central Avenue, 8:07 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 13200 block of Ninth Street, 11:45 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Possession of drug materials, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 2:28 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 9:49 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4000 block of Cheyenne Court, 7 p.m.
Burglary, 12900 block of Seventh Street, 11 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Possession of drug materials, Kadota and Lombardy avenues, 2:23 a.m.
Burglary, 14100 block of Central Avenue, 5:11 a.m.
Burglary, 14100 block of Central Avenue, 5:35 a.m.
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 12400 block of Cypress Avenue, 10:01 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5400 block of Riverside Drive, 3:35 p.m.
Theft, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 3:53 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 10th and B streets, 4:58 p.m.
Theft, 12700 block of Reservoir Street, 6:17 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 21
Theft from motor vehicles, 6000 block of Barbara Street, midnight.
Theft from motor vehicles, 14600 block of Ramona Avenue, 4 a.m.
Burglary, 12300 block of Orchid Lane, 7:15 a.m.
Theft, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 6:29 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5900 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 7 p.m.
Robbery, 14000 block of Euclid Avenue, 11:44 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Stolen vehicle, 11800 block of Telephone Avenue, 1:32 a.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14000 block of Pipeline Avenue, 4:50 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14000 block of Pipeline Avenue, 8:04 a.m.
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 13800 block of Olivewood Avenue, 12:57 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13300 block of Covey Court, 4:50 a.m.
Possession of narcotics while in police custody, 15500 block of Ethel Street, 6:20 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 1:58 p.m.
Theft, 14600 block of Chisholm Trail, 2:08 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Shoplifting, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 7:49 a.m.
Burglary, 2100 block of Camino Largo Drive, 9:01 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:22 a.m.
Assault, 15000 block of Rolling Ridge Drive, 11:36 a.m.
Friday, Oct. 18
Identity theft, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 1:02 a.m.
Fraud, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 9:16 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 9:48 a.m.
Shoplifting, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 11:12 a.m.
Burglary, 16600 block of Quail Country Avenue, 2:07 p.m.
Fraud, 13300 block of Mesa Bluff Court, 2:44 p.m.
Burglary, 13600 block of Meadow Crest Drive, 3:18 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 4:54 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Possession of a controlled substance, Buckingham Road and Bluebell Drive, 2:44 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2400 block of Sundial Drive, 8:41 a.m.
Burglary, 15100 block of Hawthorn Avenue, 12:29 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 21
Burglary, 13100 block of Glen Court, 11 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 11:32 a.m.
Theft, 3800 block of Whirlaway Lane, 1:58 p.m.
Burglary, 13100 block of Le Parc Boulevard, 3:45 p.m.
Robbery, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 6:32 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Possession of narcotics, 4200 block of Lugo Avenue, 4:54 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 9:38 a.m.
Vandalism, 4000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:44 a.m.
Identity theft, 1500 block of Red Apple Lane, 11:58 a.m.
Burglary, 2500 block of Stagecoach Trail, 2:54 p.m.
Identity theft, 4200 block of Sierra Vista Drive, 4:06 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Possession of a controlled substance, Buckingham Road and Rolling Ridge Drive, 12:05 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 1500 block of Falling Star Lane, 9:35 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 1:40 p.m.
Fraud, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 4:27 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 5:07 p.m.
Vandalism, 16300 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 10:04 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.