Man treated for gunshot wound
A man was treated for a gunshot wound to his right shoulder at Chino Valley Medical Center last Saturday afternoon, but Chino Police said they were unable to find a crime scene, witnesses or develop any leads.
Officers went to Chino Valley Medical Center at 5451 Walnut Ave. at 5:33 p.m. where a man was being treated for the gunshot wound, Sgt. Nancy Franklin said.
“The victim reported that he was walking in the area of Riverside Drive near Central Avenue when he heard a loud bang and felt pain to his right shoulder,” Sgt. Franklin said. “He did not know where the noise came from and soon realized he had been shot.”
He walked to Chino Valley Medical Center, the sergeant said.
“He was unable to provide any additional information to officers,” Sgt. Franklin said.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police at 628-1234.
Robbery suspect sought
Police in Chino are searching for a man wanted in a Jan. 1 theft at Walmart in Chino and struck and kicked a loss prevention officer before running away.
Officers were called at 5:01 p.m. to 3943 Grand Ave. on a theft report, Sgt. Nancy Frankin said.
“A loss prevention officer confronted the suspect who struck and kicked the agent,” Sgt. Franklin said. “Officers are conducting follow-up on possible leads to identify the suspect.”
Police Explorer meetings set
Anyone age 14 to 20 with an interest in becoming a police officer can attend a Chino Police Explorer Program recruitment meeting, 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, April 7, July 7 and Oct. 6 at police headquarters, 5451 Guardian Way in Chino.
“Attendees are asked to wear professional attire,” according to a Chino Police news release.
Once accepted, police explorers are required to attend Tuesday night meetings, take part in physical fitness training and tests, volunteer for Chino Police programs and events and attend a live-in summer academy.
Information: 334-3245.
