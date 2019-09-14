(Editor’s note: Crime reports from Chino Hills Police were not available this week from the department).
Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Forgery, 6000 block of Walnut Avenue, 2:24 a.m.
Burglary, 13700 block of Roswell Avenue, 4:51 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 8:15 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4100 block of Polk Court, 8:35 a.m.
Forgery, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 12:17 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 12:40 p.m.
Burglary, 4800 block of Chino Avenue, 5 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 5:09 p.m.
Defrauding an innkeeper, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 9:30 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4500 block of Philadelphia Street, 9:35 p.m.
Lost property, 5100 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:57 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Stolen vehicle, 6200 block of Meadowlark Street, 1:22 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 4:25 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 3600 block of Walnut Avenue, 7:16 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5400 block of B Street, 8:37 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 8:45 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:19 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13100 block of Central Avenue, 5:19 p.m.
Vandalism, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 5:30 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 13100 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 6 p.m.
Burglary, 14800 block of Yorba Court, 7 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14300 block of Telephone Avenue, 9:30 p.m.
Lost property, Philadelphia Street and Yorba Avenue, 10:23 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 6
Possession of drug materials, 3700 block of Francis Avenue, 12:52 a.m.
Burglary, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 4:24 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 5100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 6 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5900 block of Portsmouth Street, 2:45 p.m.
Burglary, 15800 block of Moonflower Avenue, 3:30 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4000 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:03 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, Philadelphia Street and Central Avenue, 5:46 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 6:51 p.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 7:06 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, under the influence of drugs, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 8:10 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 9:55 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Possession of a controlled substance, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 12:42 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, Ramona and Eucalyptus avenues, 2:25 a.m.
Assault, 12900 block of 10th Street, 6:27 p.m.
Bicycle theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 7:57 p.m.
Burglary, 13900 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 11:41 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 8
Robbery, 5900 block of Riverside Drive, 3:17 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 8:16 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13000 block of 11th Street, 10:05 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 12:25 p.m.
Assault, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:13 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14600 block of Ramona Avenue, 10:19 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 6000 block of Walnut Avenue, 10:48 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, under the influence of alcohol, 4200 block of Lexington Avenue, 11:28 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 9
Stolen vehicle, 12300 block of Russell Avenue, 11:15 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:02 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, Ramona Avenue and Philadelphia Street, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
Disorderly conduct, under the influence of drugs, 13100 block of Fourth Street, 4:01 a.m.
Vandalism, 12600 block of Central Avenue, 8:45 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4900 block of Phillips Boulevard, 8:49 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, Summerfield Court and Hampshire Place, 9 a.m.
Minor in possession of alcohol, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 12:41 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 4:16 p.m.
Burglary, 5200 block of Riverside Drive, 9:14 p.m.
Vandalism, 5400 block of Guardian Way, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Assault, 4600 block of Terry Street, 7:50 a.m.
Robbery, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 7:58 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Theft from a motor vehicle, 12700 block of Carob Court, midnight.
Theft, 5000 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:34 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 9:53 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.