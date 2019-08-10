Chino Police Department
Wednesday, July 31
Obtain money by false pretenses, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, midnight.
Stolen vehicle, 4400 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:30 a.m.
Fictitious check, Central Avenue and Victory Way, 8:27 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 10:30 a.m.
Identity theft, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 4:13 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 4:59 p.m.
Burglary, 5400 block of Park Place, 7 p.m.
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 4300 block of Chino Avenue, 8:05 p.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 8:23 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 1
Disturbance, 3700 block of Grand Avenue, 3:11 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Central and Country Fair avenues, 4:03 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14500 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 6 a.m.
Shoplifting, 11900 block of Central Avenue, noon.
Theft, 8600 block of Celebration Street, 1:13 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 4:14 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12400 block of Mills Avenue, 5 p.m.
Vandalism, 4000 block of Lombardy Avenue, 7:19 p.m.
Burglary, Mountain and Walnut avenues, 7:39 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 8 p.m.
Burglary, 5300 block of Mariner Lane, 8:32 p.m.
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 5600 block of Park Place, 9:05 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 9:32 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 2
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 1:15 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3300 block of Chino Avenue, 5:20 a.m.
Vandalism, 4400 block of Philadelphia Street, 11 a.m.
Mail theft, 13600 block of West Van Horn Circle, 11:25 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 11:30 a.m.
Theft, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:25 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:25 p.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 12000 block of Crystal Court, 2:41 p.m.
Burglary, 12800 block of Oaks Avenue, 3 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:34 p.m.
Burglary, 12300 block of Concord Court, 5 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 7:20 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 8:01 p.m.
Assault, 12900 block of Royal Palm Circle, 8:07 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, Walnut Avenue and Colony Street, 10:49 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 3
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 1:52 a.m.
Vandalism, 12700 block of Oaks Avenue, 11:11 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3300 block of Chino Avenue, noon.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 2:40 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, Third and B streets, 5:39 p.m.
Theft, 14600 block of Ramona Avenue, 10 p.m.
Possession of marijuana for sale, Riverside Drive and Telephone Avenue, 10:39 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 4
Stolen vehicle, 13000 block of 12th Street, 12:30 a.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 5800 block of Carter Street, 2:38 a.m.
Theft, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 4 a.m.
Burglary, 11700 block of Central Avenue, 5 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:25 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, Walnut and Pipeline avenues, 7:02 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, 8 p.m.
Burglary, 12800 block of Benson Avenue, 8:30 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 9:50 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 9:51 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 7500 block of Desert Holly Street, 10 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 5
Stolen vehicle, Kimball and Cypress avenues, 3:40 a.m.
Forgery, 4600 block of Riverside Drive, 5:24 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 7:21 p.m.
Vandalism, 13100 block of Benson Avenue, 9:21 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Fictitious check, 9300 block of Remington Avenue, midnight.
Lost property, 4100 block of Edison Avenue, 2:05 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 3:21 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12200 block of East End Avenue, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Possession of drug materials, 5700 block of C Street, 8:02 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, July 31
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 8:40 a.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:22 a.m.
Theft, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:24 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16600 block of Slate Drive, 11:40 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 1
Burglary, 4500 block of Brookview Court, 1:35 a.m.
Trespassing, 2100 block of Sun Ridge Drive, 2:35 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3700 block of Bayberry Drive, 4:43 a.m.
Bad check offense, 14500 block of Ranch Creek Lane, 2:18 a.m.
Fraud, 15600 block of Palo Alto Avenue, 6:28 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 4400 block of Los Serranos Boulevard, 8:36 p.m.
Burglary, 13000 block of Rimrock Avenue, 9:11 p.m.
Friday, Aug, 2
Trespassing, 16700 block of Carob Avenue, 7:10 a.m.
Theft, 16100 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 9:58 a.m.
Shoplifting, 13200 block of Peyton Drive, 4:29 p.m.
Burglary, 14700 block of Morningfield Drive, 5:53 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 3
Driving under the influence, Pipeline Avenue and Rosewood Way, 12:26 a.m.
Driving under the influence, Eucalyptus Avenue and Eucalyptus Court, 12:54 a.m.
Drunk in public, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2:13 a.m.
Drunk in public, 3100 block of Champion Street, 8:26 a.m.
Fraud, 16100 block of Singing Hills Drive, 3:03 p.m.
Robbery, 3400 block of Grand Avenue, 5:20 p.m.
Theft, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 9:33 p.m.
Burglary, 2600 block of Olympic View Drive, 9:47 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 4
Burglary from a motor vehicle, Peyton Drive and Chino Avenue, 5:04 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 5
Identity theft, 15500 block of Oakhurst Street, 3:03 p.m.
Under the influence, 4400 block of Sierra Vista Drive, 11:05 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Bad check offense, 13500 block of La Sierra Drive, 8:23 a.m.
Identity theft, 13100 block of Le Parc Boulevard, 12:06 p.m.
Fraud, 15100 block of Pipeline Avenue, 4:50 p.m.
Pick pocket, 15600 block of Fresno Avenue, 5:56 p.m.
Burglary, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 7:33 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16600 block of Slate Drive, 12:30 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 2400 block of Pheasant Run Drive, 3:45 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 7:51 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 9:07 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5600 block of Knollside Way, 9:35 a.m.
Under the influence, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 9:43 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 15400 block of Country Club Drive, 11:52 a.m.
Trespassing, 15100 block of Pipeline Avenue, 1:08 p.m.
Shoplifting, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 3:28 p.m.
