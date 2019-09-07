Chino Hills police jailed a 36-year-old man on suspicion of carrying a loaded concealed firearm Monday night during a traffic stop at Rolling Ridge and Bayberry drives in Chino Hills.
Eddie Bader Shehadeh is being held on $300,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. He is also facing charges of possession of a controlled substance while armed and being prohibited from possessing a gun.
Mr. Shehadeh was also wanted on a $50,000 outstanding warrant for a burglary conviction in Los Angeles County.
“Chino Hills stopped a car at 8:45 p.m. during proactive patrol,” said Chino Hills Police Captain John Walker in a Twitter post.
“Another gun off the streets,” he wrote.
