Chino Police Department
Wednesday, July 17
Vandalism, 11600 block of Central Avenue, 2:26 a.m.
Burglary, 3600 block of Chino Avenue, 7:36 a.m.
False impersonation of another, 14000 block of Euclid Avenue, 8:17 a.m.
Bicycle theft, 4400 block of Philadelphia Street, 11 a.m.
Theft, 12200 block of Pipeline Avenue, noon.
Burglary, 12700 block of Jalepeno Avenue, 1:30 p.m.
Vandalism, 5700 block of Schaefer Avenue, 3 p.m.
Burglary, 12100 block of Carlisle Avenue, 4:50 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14600 block of Ramona Avenue, 5 p.m.
Theft, 4600 block of Edison Avenue, 5:56 p.m.
Theft, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 6:31 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 7 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 8 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:16 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4300 block of Francis Avenue, 10:34 p.m.
Thursday, July 18
Burglary, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 1:54 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 6600 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 6:08 a.m.
Theft, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 11 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5400 block of Riverside Drive, 2:55 p.m.
Mail theft, 6100 block of Satterfield Way, 3:39 p.m.
Burglary, 13500 block of Fairbanks Place, 4:43 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4300 block of Corporate Center Avenue, 10:51 p.m.
Friday, July 19
Possession of a controlled substance, 13100 block of Central Avenue, 2 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, Riverside Drive and Magnolia Avenue, 1:34 p.m.
Bicycle theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 3:30 p.m.
Bad check offense, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 3:45 p.m.
Vandalism, 13400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 4 p.m.
Burglary, 8600 block of Celebration Street, 4 p.m.
Burglary, 13500 block of Cypress Avenue, 4:30 p.m.
Mail theft, 4400 block of Victoria Street, 4:50 p.m.
Theft, 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, 6:10 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5700 block of Schaefer Avenue, 7 p.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, Edison and Euclid avenues, 7:56 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 13100 block of Central Avenue, 11:13 p.m.
Saturday, July 20
Robbery, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:45 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:47 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 6:45 p.m.
Theft, 6100 block of Augustana Street, 7:19 p.m.
Vandalism, 15700 block of Rincon Meadows Avenue, 8:06 p.m.
Mail theft, 13400 block of Wisteria Place, 10:55 p.m.
Sunday, July 21
Possession of drug materials, 4600 block of Walnut Avenue, 9:18 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11800 block of Telephone Avenue, 10:34 a.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 2:14 p.m.
Theft, 13800 block of Ramona Avenue, 4:11 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, D Street and Central Avenue, 4:20 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 6200 block of Meadowlark Street, 5:47 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6800 block of Riverside Drive, 8 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 10 p.m.
Monday, July 22
Stolen vehicle, Mountain and Walnut avenues, 3:23 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:36 p.m.
Theft, 14400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 5:40 p.m.
Theft, 14400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 5:50 p.m.
Theft, 14400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 6:20 p.m.
Tuesday, July 23
Person under the influence of a controlled substance, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:46 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:17 p.m.
Bicycle theft, 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, 7:20 p.m.
Theft, 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, 7:46 p.m.
Wednesday, July 24
Identity theft, 5400 block of Guardian Way, midnight.
Possession of drug materials, 12500 block of Mountain Avenue, 2:35 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, July 17
Possession of a controlled substance, 13000 block of Peyton Drive, 1:40 a.m.
Burglary, 3200 block of Chino Avenue, 8:09 a.m.
Thursday, July 18
Burglary, 3100 block of Sunset Vista Court, 8:31 p.m.
Friday, July 19
Possession of a controlled substance, Soquel Canyon Parkway and Los Serranos Country Club Drive, 12:08 a.m.
Fraud, 15400 block of Quiet Oak Drive, 10:10 a.m.
Bad check offense, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 3:45 p.m.
Saturday, July 20
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2200 block of Grand Avenue, 10:07 a.m.
Sunday, July 21
Burglary, 16200 block of Annatto Court, 2:21 p.m.
Burglary, 2300 block of Olympic View Drive, 9:20 p.m.
Disturbing the peace, Pipeline Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, 10:55 p.m.
Monday, July 22
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16000 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 9:22 a.m.
Theft, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 6:04 p.m.
Fraud, 5500 block of Stargaze Street, 6:09 p.m.
Tuesday, July 23
Trespassing, 3300 block of Woodview Road, 12:39 a.m.
Theft, 15400 block of Feldspar Drive, 6 a.m.
Identity theft, 3200 block of Grand Avenue, 11:59 a.m.
Fraud, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 12:24 p.m.
Theft, 16100 block of Singing Hills Drive, 12:38 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 12:58 p.m.
Vandalism, 2400 block of Pheasant Run Drive, 1:10 p.m.
Vandalism, Sapphire Road and Elinvar Drive, 1:16 p.m.
Fraud, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 1:46 p.m.
Identity theft, 4100 block of Stone Mountain Drive, 5:10 p.m.
Identity theft, 2200 block of Camino Largo Drive, 6:24 p.m.
Wednesday, July 24
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15300 block of Turquoise Circle North, 12:26 a.m.
Burglary, 16300 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 7:19 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4200 block of Village Drive, 10:17 a.m.
Identity theft, 2300 block of Parkview Lane, 2:12 p.m.
Identity theft, 16100 block of Bainbridge Way, 2:47 p.m.
Welfare fraud, 13500 block of Crescent Hills Drive, 3:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.