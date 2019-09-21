Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Burglary, 6000 block of Riverside Drive, 2:43 a.m.
Assault, 4600 block of Terry Avenue, 7:50 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 1:01 p.m.
Assault, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 1:05 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 14200 block of Central Avenue, 5:17 p.m.
Theft, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 6:30 p.m.
Assault, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 7:01 p.m.
Robbery, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 7:58 p.m.
Theft, 4100 block of Riverside Drive, 8 p.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 4700 block of Chino Avenue, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Theft from a motor vehicle, 12700 block of Carob Court, midnight.
Theft, 5000 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:34 a.m.
Assault, 11800 block of Telephone Avenue, 3:40 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 5000 block of Edison Avenue, 6 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13200 block of Benson Avenue, 6:44 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 9:53 a.m.
Acquiring bank or credit card account information without consent, 14200 block of Telephone Avenue, 10:10 a.m.
Theft, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 11:56 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, Central Avenue and Columbus Street, 1:06 p.m.
Burglary, 12400 block of East End Avenue, 3:30 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, Central Avenue and Columbus Street, 5 p.m.
Vandalism, 13600 block of Central Avenue, 6:22 p.m.
Burglary, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 8:16 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12100 block of Roswell Avenue, 11:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13
Identity theft, 5400 block of Guardian Way, midnight.
Disorderly conduct, 13100 block of Fourth Street, 3:21 a.m.
Assault with a deadly weapon, 4500 block of Walnut Avenue, 9:45 a.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 13700 block of Dogwood Court, 3:23 p.m.
Theft, 16000 block of Huckleberry Avenue, 4 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13800 block of Redwood Avenue, 4 p.m.
Theft, 8600 block of Bay Laurel Street, 4 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:10 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 7:30 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12300 block of East End Avenue, 8:35 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 6400 block of Albion Court, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Shoplifting, 13600 block of Central Avenue, midnight.
Burglary, 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, 3 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 7:49 a.m.
Obtaining money by false pretenses, 5000 block of Walnut Avenue, 6:48 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 9:11 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 8200 block of Pine Avenue, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 15
Mail theft, 3800 block of Durango Street, 8;03 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 6100 block of Riverside Drive, 8:39 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14300 block of Penn Foster Street, 6 p.m.
Theft, 6500 block of Hamilton Street, 9 p.m.
Theft, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 10:47 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 4200 block of Wintress Drive, 11 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 11:24 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 16
Theft, 5100 block of Union Street, 3:30 a.m.
Theft, 5500 block of Daniels Street, 10:34 a.m.
Burglary, 5000 block of C Street, 3:59 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12900 block of Ninth Street, 11:55 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Theft from motor vehicles, 13000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 4 a.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 7:19 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12900 block of 14th Street, 8 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 11:39 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 1:44 p.m.
Theff from motor vehicles, 5200 block of F Street, 1:47 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 6300 block of Prescott Court, 5:20 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Theft 3200 block of Riverside Drive, 1:29 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Thursday, Sept. 12
Vandalism, 15000 block of Hunters Gate Circle, 8:08 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, Peyton and Rock Springs drives, 8:06 p.m.
Burglary, 13100 block of Le Parc Boulevard, 10:28 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 13
Driving under the influence, 2000 block of Scenic Ridge Drive, 3:49 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 7:55 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 15800 block of Astral Street, 10:16 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3300 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 1:47 p.m.
Burglary, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 4:33 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, La Sierra and Monteverde drives, 7:39 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4600 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:25 a.m.
Burglary, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:38 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 2:18 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15200 block of Wallace Avenue, 8:02 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 15
Burglary, 2500 block of Chino Avenue, 7:49 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2:47 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 16
Burglary, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:55 a.m.
Carrying a concealed firearm, 16100 block of Doral Drive, 12:11 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Possession of a controlled substance, 12800 block of Rockcrest Lane, 8:35 a.m.
Burglary, 3300 block of Woodview Road, 12:17 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15400 block of Roan Oak Way, 6:10 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Possession of a controlled substance, Bayberry and Rolling Ridge drives, 2:09 a.m.
Theft, 16000 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 8:19 a.m.
Theft, 15200 block of Ashwood Lane, 9:37 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 15500 block of Ridgecrest Lane, 2:03 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13000 block of Le Parc Boulevard, 4:19 p.m.
Identity theft, 15100 block of Pipeline Avenue, 5:10 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Pipeline Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, 6:05 p.m.
Stolen license plate, 13100 block of Le Parc Boulevard, 7:05 p.m.
