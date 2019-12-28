Chino Police Department
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Possession of marijuana for sale, 13100 block of Mountain Avenue, 8:40 a.m.
Assault, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 10:35 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13500 block of Ramona Avenue, 12:34 p.m.
Assault, 4000 block of Bryant Lane, 1:02 p.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Bryant Lane, 1:02 p.m.
Robbery, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 1:40 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Vandalism, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 3:30 a.m.
Mail theft, 12800 block of Conifer Avenue, 8 a.m.
Assault, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 8:17 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5600 block of Guardian Way, 9:10 a.m.
Mail theft, 12200 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 1:45 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Mail theft, 12900 block of Sixth Street, 11:17 a.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 1:15 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6700 block of Kimball Avenue, 1:42 p.m.
Vandalism, 13400 block of Yorba Avenue, 4 p.m.
Mail theft, 11800 block of Norton Avenue, 4:45 p.m.
Burglary, 6700 block of Chino Avenue, 5:30 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12900 block of Fourth Street, 7:28 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6700 block of Kimball Avenue, 8 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13200 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 8:33 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, midnight.
Theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, midnight.
Identity theft, 5400 block of Guardian Way, midnight.
Defrauding an innkeeper, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 5:04 a.m.
Theft, 5100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 7:05 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12100 block of East End Avenue, 8:50 a.m.
Acquiring account information without consent, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 11:31 a.m.
Defrauding an innkeeper, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 9:14 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Stolen vehicle, Walnut and Mountain avenues, 1:44 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15900 block of Mountain Avenue, 6 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6700 block of Kimball Avenue, 6:11 a.m.
Sexual assault, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 6:48 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12100 block of Vista Court, 7:50 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 6600 block of Schaefer Avenue, 4:59 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13600 block of Yorba Avenue, 6 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13500 block of Ramona Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 22
Burglary, 13800 block of Roswell Avenue, 5:44 a.m.
Fictitious check, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 12:20 p.m.
Vandalism, Francis and Vernon avenues, 5:42 p.m.
Vandalism, Saddle and Chino avenues, 8:27 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 12700 block of 17th Street, 10 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 23
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 3 a.m.
Vandalism, 14200 block of Central Avenue, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Burglary, 13000 block of Central Avenue, 3:43 a.m.
Burglary, 4300 block of Philadelphia Street, 9:30 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Burglary, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 7:51 a.m.
Identity theft, 4300 block of Ironwood Drive, 8:33 a.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Theft, Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue, 12:56 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2100 block of Sun Ridge Drive, 7:36 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4600 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 1:56 p.m.
Theft, 15100 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 2:49 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Theft, 16000 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 8:23 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:05 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, Peyton Drive and Chino Avenue, 7:20 p.m.
Burglary, 13500 block of Meadowcrest Drive, 9:03 p.m.
Burglary, 14800 block of Cherry Drive, 9:23 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20
Theft, 2100 block of Avenida Hacienda, 12:36 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Drunk in public, 15000 block of Ashwood Lane, 12:56 a.m.
Driving under the influence, Chino Hills Parkway and Carbon Canyon Road, 2:37 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 14300 block of Auburn Court, 1:09 p.m.
Carrying a concealed firearm, Beverly Glen Road and Peyton Drive, 3:51 p.m.
Assault, 16200 block of Canyon Hills Road, 10:18 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 22
Vandalism, 4000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:04 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 1:56 p.m.
Purse snatch, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 3:59 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3000 block of Chino Avenue, 8:08 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 23
Theft, 15700 block of Pistachio Street, 11:53 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, Peyton and Olympic View drives, 3:01 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15600 block of Fallen Oak Lane, 3:29 p.m.
Purse snatch, 13400 block of Peyton Drive, 9:13 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Burglary, 14600 block of Pipeline Avenue, 8:41 a.m.
Theft, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:58 a.m.
Vandalism, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 3:29 p.m.
Theft, 4200 block of Lugo Avenue, 4:07 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Fairway Boulevard and Yorba Avenue, 10:32 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Driving under the influence, Carbon Canyon Road and Azurite Drive, 11:09 a.m.
