Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Possession of drug materials, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:12 a.m.
Burglary, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 4:16 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 4:50 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 5 a.m.
Theft, 13000 block of Central Avenue, 11:59 a.m.
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 13800 block of Olivewood Avenue, 12:57 p.m.
Theft, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 2:20 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 13100 block of Oaks Avenue, 8:45 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13400 block of Central Avenue, 10:06 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 10:44 p.m.
Burglary, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 11 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Possession of a controlled substance, 12300 block of San Antonio Avenue, 2:14 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 5900 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 3:41 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 3:48 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 9:20 a.m.
Theft, 5900 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 11 a.m.
Assault, 7800 block of Pine Avenue, 1:49 p.m.
Burglary, 12400 block of Concord Court, 5 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 6:20 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 6:49 p.m.
Assault, 4300 block of Corporate Center Avenue, 8:18 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25
Possession of a controlled substance, 14000 block of Central Avenue, 1:33 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 3 a.m.
Burglary, 6700 block of Stonegate Drive, 11 a.m.
Burglary, 6100 block of Anita Street, 11:50 a.m.
Theft, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 12:10 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 5400 block of Park Place, 1:12 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 6900 block of Edison Avenue, 4 p.m.
Theft, 8600 block of Bay Laurel Street, 5 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 6:32 p.m.
Robbery, 4200 block of Riverside Drive, 7:21 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:43 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, midnight.
Theft from motor vehicles, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, noon.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4600 block of Vinita Court, 1:38 p.m.
Assault, 5900 block of Portsmouth Street, 1:51 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 4:54 p.m.
Robbery, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 6:19 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4700 block of Terry Street, 11:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Stolen vehicle, 6900 block of Edinboro Street, 6:08 a.m.
Loud noise disturbance, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 8:48 a.m.
Acquiring an access card account information without consent, 14100 block of San Antonio Avenue, 1:09 p.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:22 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 3:36 p.m.
Forgery, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 4:36 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 6200 block of Ashley Court, 5 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 13100 block of Oaks Avenue, 5 p.m.
Theft, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 7:09 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 9:50 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13100 block of Sixth Street, 11:10 p.m.
Burglary, 13100 block of Third Street, 11:33 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 28
Theft from motor vehicles, 13000 block of Basswood Avenue, 2:01 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 6500 block of Kimball Avenue, 7:35 a.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 5:09 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 13200 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 6:08 p.m.
Assault, 13100 block of Seventh Street, 7 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12100 block of Lester Court, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Theft from a motor vehicle, 13000 block of Central Avenue, 12:06 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, 1:10 p.m.
Vandalism, 12500 block of Carissa Avenue, 1:36 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 3:39 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicle, 5900 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 5 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13500 block of San Antonio Avenue, 9:20 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 9:57 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5200 block of Columbus Street, 10:07 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Possession of drug materials, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 2:18 a.m.
Burglary, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:47 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Possession of a controlled substance, Buckingham Road and Rolling Ridge Drive, 12:05 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 8:04 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 1500 block of Falling Star Lane, 9:35 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 1:40 p.m.
Fraud, 1600 block of Mill Stream Drive, 3:06 p.m.
Fraud, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 4:27 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 5:07 p.m.
Vandalism, 16300 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 10:04 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Possession of narcotics, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 4:41 p.m.
Burglary, 3200 block of Skyview Ridge, 9:20 p.m.
Vandalism, 4100 block of Village Drive, 11:36 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 25
Assault, 14200 block of Peyton Drive, 2:05 p.m.
Theft of a dog, 16400 block of Canyon Hills Road, 6:05 p.m.
Driving under the influence, Peyton Drive and Bedford Lane, 11:04 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Stolen vehicle, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 7:48 a.m.
Identity theft, 15400 block of Cecelia Street, 11:52 a.m.
Theft, 3000 block of Chino Avenue, 11:06 p.m.
Drunk in public, 3100 block of Payne Ranch Road, 11:17 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15700 block of Sprig Street, 5:38 a.m.
Theft, 2400 block of Malachite Court, 1:46 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 28
Vandalism, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 3:26 p.m.
Assault, 15900 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 7:13 p.m.
Vandalism, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 7:26 p.m.
Theft, 4500 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 8:34 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Identity theft, 15200 block of Ilex Drive, 11:10 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 13000 block of Peyton Drive, 11:20 a.m.
Burglary, 2900 block of Olympic View Drive, 11:45 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 3600 block of Livorno Court, 1:06 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 5:10 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Garey Avenue and Riverside Drive, 11:03 p.m.
Wednesday. Oct. 30
Identity theft, Chino Avenue and the 71 Freeway, 12:59 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4400 block of Village Drive, 6:08 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 8:28 a.m.
Vandalism, 2500 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 12:53 p.m.
