Semitruck carrying chickens overturns
A semitruck carrying chickens overturned Friday morning on Grand Avenue at the 71 Freeway Friday morning. The 4:47 a.m. crash kept eastbound Grand Avenue closed for several hours. The Inland Valley Humane Society was called the scene to tend to the chickens.
Theft suspect arrested at Costco
Chino Hills police jailed a 27-year-old Fontana man Wednesday night on suspicion of stealing $3,000 in high-end alcohol earlier this month at the Costco store in Chino Hills.
Douglas Anthony Segura Rivas was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on a charge of grand theft. He has since been released, jail records show.
A court date has not been scheduled. Chino Hills police went to the Costco store at 13111 Peyton Drive on Jan. 3 on a report of a man stealing alcohol. On Wednesday, the same man was seen inside the Costco store. Employees called police and the man was arrested at 8:55 p.m., jail records show.
Robbery suspects sought
Three women are being sought after filling up tote bags with miscellanous makeup products and pushing a store employees when they fled.
Chino Hills police were called at 9:40 p.m. Jan. 9 to CVS at Chino Hills Parkway and Peyton Drive on a report of a theft, learning the employee was pushed by three black women as the employee was standing at the front door.
