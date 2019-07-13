Chino Police Department
Wednesday, July 3
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14600 block of Central Avenue, 5 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12300 block of Avocado Avenue, 7 a.m.
Burglary, 6800 block of Pine Court, 12:20 p.m.
Mail theft, 6700 block of Bradford Court, 12:47 p.m.
Bicycle theft, 6300 block of Eisenhower Court, 1 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 1:30 p.m.
Theft of utility services, 6800 block of Rockrose Street, 3:32 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 12800 block of Reservoir Street, 4 p.m.
Burglary, 13500 block of Fifth Street, 6 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 6:14 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 14100 block of Haverford Avenue, 7:45 p.m.
Thursday, July 4
Possession of a controlled substance, 11500 block of Norton Avenue, 2:07 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13800 block of Ramona Avenue, 6:48 a.m.
Vandalism, 11800 block of Butterfield Avenue, 8 a.m.
Theft, 5200 block of Riverside Drive, 9 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 2800 block of Reservoir Street, 9:28 a.m.
Assault, 12000 block of Butterfield Avenue, 10:04 a.m.
Vandalism, 6300 block of Riverside Drive, 4:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 6:08 p.m.
Arson, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:44 p.m.
Friday, July 5
Arson, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 12:06 a.m.
Mail theft, 12200 block of Roswell Avenue, 2 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, County Fair and Central avenues, 3:09 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 6300 block of Grand Court, 4 p.m.
Robbery, 12800 block of Central Avenue, 4 p.m.
Burglary, 3600 block of Chino Avenue, 6 p.m.
Burglary, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 7:57 p.m.
Minor in possession of alcohol, Ninth Street and Chino Avenue, 10:01 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Walnut and Sholander avenues, 10:01 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6700 block of Kimball Avenue, 10:30 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:49 p.m.
Saturday, July 6
Theft from motor vehicles, 6400 block of Prescott Street, 8 a.m.
Mail theft, 12900 block of Arlington Lane, 3 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 3:20 p.m.
Lost property, 14200 block of Central Avenue, 6:30 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 11300 block of Central Avenue, 10:29 p.m.
Sunday, July 7
Assault, 14200 block of Mountain Avenue, 12:39 a.m.
Defrauding an innkeeper, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 12:53 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 3:25 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 6:21 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14500 block of Central Avenue, 7:55 a.m.
Bicycle theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 9 a.m.
Vandalism, 13200 block of Central Avenue, 9 a.m.
Theft, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 11:05 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 1:55 p.m.
Burglary, 12800 block of 13th Street, 5 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:09 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5900 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 11:20 p.m.
Monday, July 8
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 12:02 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5000 block of Walnut Avenue, 9:31 a.m.
Burglary, 13100 block of Sixth Street, 1 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 6:15 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 10 p.m.
Tuesday, July 9
Person under the influence of a controlled substance, 6200 block of Hamilton Court, 12:44 a.m.
Burglary, 13100 block of Central Avenue, 6:04 a.m.
Theft, 13100 block of Central Avenue, 12:46 p.m.
Burglary, 8100 block of Chino Corona Road, 4:30 p.m.
Vandalism, 8100 block of Chino Corona Road, 5:30 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, Ramona and Chino avenues, 10:20 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, July 3
Possession of narcotics, Pomona Rincon Road and Picasso Drive, 1:58 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 5:09 p.m.
Thursday, July 4
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3800 block of Bayberry Drive, 9:17 a.m.
Shoplifting, Chino Hills Parkway and Grand Avenue, 9:46 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Yorba Avenue and Mesa Boulevard, 8:07 p.m.
Burglary, 15200 block of Mayfair Lane, 11:35 p.m.
Friday, July 5
Possession of narcotics, Olympic View and Peyton drives, 2:56 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 15800 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 6:50 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 8:30 a.m.
Identity theft, 14200 block of Elm Wood Lane, 3:20 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16300 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 3:51 p.m.
Burglary, 3200 block of Carriage House Drive, 9:24 p.m.
Saturday, July 6
Possession of a controlled substance, Soquel Canyon Parkway and Pomona Rincon Road, 2:09 a.m.
Identity theft, 4500 block of Fairway Boulevard, 9:31 a.m.
Theft, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 3:28 p.m.
Assault, 4200 block of Village Drive, 9:24 p.m.
Sunday, July 7
Possession of narcotics, 14200 block of Peyton Drive, 11:38 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2200 block of Grand Avenue, 1:16 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15800 block of Antelope Drive, 1:24 p.m.
Monday, July 8
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2200 block of Grand Avenue, 12:46 p.m.
Theft, 15500 block of Oak Springs Road, 2:52 p.m.
Burglary, 1500 block of Pleasant Hill Drive, 3:15 p.m.
Burglary, 14700 block of Del Sol Court, 4:31 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 11:29 p.m.
Tuesday, July 9
Burglary, 15600 block of Pipeline Avenue, 7:15 a.m.
Assault, 13100 block of Rimrock Avenue, 3:18 p.m.
Burglary, 4900 block of Copper Road, 6:06 p.m.
Burglary, 2700 block of Olympic View Drive, 11 p.m.
Wednesday, July 10
Fraud, 3000 block of Oakfield Court, 2:06 p.m.
Identity theft, 2100 block of Monteverde Drive, 2:44 p.m.
