Six arrested during DUI patrol
Chino police officers arrested six people on suspicion of driving under the influence, drug possession or outstanding warrants during a DUI Saturation Patrol Sunday in the city.
Officers conducted 10 vehicle enforcement stops and cited three drivers for operating a vehicle without a license or on a suspended/revoked license, police said.
In 2018, Chino police investigated several DUI collisions. Four people were killed and 37 others were injured, police said.
“Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with DUI can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to be approximately $13,500,” police said in a news release. “This includes fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspension and other expenses not to mention possible jail time. The Chino Department reminds drivers that “DUI doesn’t just mean booze.”
They added prescription drugs, including any with a driving or operating machinery warning on the label, can impair and result in a DUI.
“Marijuana can also be impairing, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs,” police said.
Another DUI saturation patrol took place Friday after Champion press time.
Funding for DUI saturation patrols is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Police begin using Neighbors by Ring
Chino Police Department has officially began using ‘Neighbors by Ring!’, a Neighbors digital neighborhood watch app.
Residents can use the app on smartphones to receive real-time crime and safety alerts from neighbors and law enforcement.
“Using ‘Neighbors,’ Chino police will be able to monitor crime in your area and send you updates on key crime incidents so you can all stay informed,” police announced Monday. “It will also help the Chino Police Department solve crimes by obtaining photos or videos that will help support a criminal case filing. However, participation is completely voluntary, and the Chino Police Department will not compel any users to provide access to video. By working together, we can make Chino a safer community.”
Residents can text “Chino ca” to 555888 or visit http://download.ring.com/chino to download the app for free.
The app is also available in Chino Hills and is monitored by the Chino Hills Police Department.
For questions regarding the service, call Chino Police Sgt. Dustin Tomicic at 334-3115 or the Chino Hills Police Department at 364-2000.
CVFD employees promoted
Several Chino Valley Fire District employees earned promotions this month.
Employees and their new ranks are Capt. Matt Gonsalves, Capt. Mark Hughes, Battalion Chief Carlos Skibar, Battalion Chief Dean Smith, Deputy Chief Dave Williams, Deputy Chief Nathan Cooke, Capt. Casey May, Capt. Shaun Higgins and Engineer Robert Pope.
Fire board to meet Jan. 8
Chino Valley Fire District board members will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 at fire district headquarters, 14011 City Center Drive in Chino Hills.
Agenda items will be annonced on the district website, chinovalleyfire.org, by Thursday, Jan. 2.
Information: 902-5260.
