A 29-year-old Chino man was arrested Oct. 4 on suspicion of driving under the influence and child endangerment after a car crash at Philadelphia Street and Monte Vista Avenue in Chino.
William Munoz is being held on $300,000 bail at the Adelanto Detention Center in the high desert, jail records show.
Police were called at 6:25 p.m. to a car crash with injuries, finding one driver intoxicated, said Sgt. Nancy Franklin.
“The driver was with his 10-year-old child in the vehicle when the collision occurred,” Sgt. Franklin said. “The child complained of shoulder pain and the driver of the second vehicle complained of pain to her head and collarbone as a result of the collision.”
Anyone with information can call Chino Police Department 628-1234.
