Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Burglary, 5700 block of Waco Street, 12:03 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12900 block of Fern Avenue, 6:51 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 7:40 a.m.
Theft, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 8:44 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4200 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 9:35 a.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 5400 block of Park Place, 9:55 a.m.
Shoplifting, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 11:37 a.m.
Obtaining money by false pretenses, 13500 block of Calico Place, 2 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5300 block of Schaefer Avenue, 2:09 p.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 13200 block of Yorba Avenue, 3:10 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4800 block of Lincoln Avenue, 3:33 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:05 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Burglary, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:45 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14100 block of Central Avenue, 9 a.m.
Theft, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 11:45 a.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 1:39 p.m.
Obtain money by false pretenses, 12400 block of Concord Court, 3:13 p.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 3500 block of Placentia Court, 4:42 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12400 block of Mills Avenue, 4:59 p.m.
Burglary, 15800 block of El Prado Road, 5 p.m.
Theft, 13100 block of Seventh Street, 6:44 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 7:27 p.m.
Vandalism, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:08 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 5100 block of Chesapeake Court, 10 p.m.
Vandalism, 12600 block of Central Avenue, 10:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 11:48 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 15
Possession of a controlled substance, 11700 block of Central Avenue, 4:07 a.m.
Burglary, 12400 block of Mills Avenue, 5 a.m.
Burglary, 11800 block of Snyder Avenue, 7:23 a.m.
Burglary, 13500 block of Cypress Avenue, 5 p.m.
Theft, 4500 block of Danito Court, 6:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 7:59 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Obstruction of a police officer, 12900 block of Central Avenue, 1:34 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 13200 block of Central Avenue, 8:12 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:09 a.m.
Vandalism, 6300 block of Grant Street, 1 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12700 block of Seventh Street, 5 p.m.
Burglary, 12600 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 6:42 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11800 block of Telephone Avenue, 8:40 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10;08 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 11:08 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 17
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6700 block of Kimball Avenue, 7 a.m.
Theft, 13000 block of Fourth Street, 5:15 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 18
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3300 block of Chino Avenue, 4:45 a.m.
Vandalism, 3300 block of Chino Avenue, 5:30 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 3700 block of Shasta Court, 6:30 a.m.
Robbery, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 9:25 a.m.
Identity theft, 5300 block of Riverside Drive, 1:25 p.m.
Theft, 16100 block of Fern Avenue, 1:40 p.m.
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 5400 block of Walnut Avenue, 5:54 p.m.
Altering vehicle registration, 14000 block of Central Avenue, 10:11 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Under the influence, 5400 block of D Street, 1:38 a.m.
Burglary, 12600 block of Central Avenue, 12:03 a.m.
Burglary. 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:43 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Burglary, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 1:36 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 8:36 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4200 block of Village Drive, 8:50 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 6:07 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Driving under the influence of drugs, Rancho Hills Drive and Windmill Creek Road, 1:32 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13400 block of Peyton Drive, 8:37 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 2400 block of Windmill Creek Road, 11:43 a.m.
Under the influence, 3200 block of Grand Avenue, 11:45 a.m.
Bicycle theft, 3100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2:25 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 15
Burglary, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 3:07 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, Chino Hills Parkway and Eucalyptus Avenue, 6:46 a.m.
Vandalism, 4800 block of Los Serranos Road, 10:51 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 1900 block of Nordic Avenue, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13400 block of Peyton Drive, 10:43 a.m.
Assault, 15100 block of Monterey Avenue, 11:26 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 4300 block of Lugo Avenue, 8:37 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 17
Identity theft, 2800 block of Bedford Lane, 8:57 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14600 block of Pipeline Avenue, 12:55 p.m.
Arson, 4800 block of Phillips Boulevard (county area), 5:13 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 18
Under the influence, 14500 block of Violet Street, 5:32 p.m.
Under the influence, 3200 block of Grand Avenue, 8:53 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2500 block of Stagecoach Trail, 1:34 a.m.
Under the influence, Stanfield Court and Acadia Drive, 6:14 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:58 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, East End and Taft avenues (county area), 8:32 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.