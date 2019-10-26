Chino police arrested a 27-year-old man Oct. 14 on suspicion of pulling out a knife and threatening an employee who was trying to stop him from stealing merchandise from the Target store in north Chino.
Israel Magallon Jr. is being held on $275,000 bail at the Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center in Devore on charges of robbery, possession of drug paraphernalia and misappropriation of lost property, police said.
Officers went to the store at 5555 Philadelphia St. at 11:06 a.m. on a report of robbery, Sgt. Nancy Franklin said.
“A male suspect entered the Target and selected merchandise that he concealed in a backpack,” the sergeant said. “When Target asset protection employees attempted to stop him as he exited the store without paying for the merchandise, he pulled out a knife and threatened an employee.”
The suspect ran from the store, but officers saw the man near the Movies 8, which is located across the street from the Target.
Mr. Magallon was arrested without incident, Sgt. Franklin said.
He pleaded not guilty Oct. 17 to all charges in a West Valley Superior Court room. Mr. Magallon is scheduled to return to court Tuesday, Oct. 29 for a preliminary hearing, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.