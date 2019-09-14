This year’s annual Chino Valley Fire District and Chino Valley Fire Foundation Open House will feature the return of the popular chili cook-off .
The open house will take place 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Chino Valley Fire District Training Center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
The chili competition will take place 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is open to all residents.
For entry information and fees, call the Chino Valley Fire District at 902-5260.
Firefighters will put on live demonstrations, including a hands-only CPR instruction.
Residents can take a tour of the fire station, view fire engines on display, learn about the district and visit information booths.
Sparky the Fire Dog will make an appearance.
There will be a children’s safety house, a pancake breakfast fundraiser and a hot dog lunch fundraiser.
Information: cvifd.org.
