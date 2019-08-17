Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Bicycle theft, 12500 block of Cypress Avenue, 8 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, Central Avenue and El Prado Road, 10:04 a.m.
Lost property, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 3:14 p.m.
Vandalism, 4700 block of Chino Avenue, 5 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5700 block of C Street, 8:02 p.m.
Burglary, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 10 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Walnut and Oaks avenues, 10:35 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 7:40 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4500 block of Philadelphia Street, 8:39 a.m.
Theft, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 12:49 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 1:59 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13800 block of Pipeline Avenue, 7:08 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 8:10 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 9
Burglary, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 4:52 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3700 block of Grand Avenue, 2:40 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4800 block of Southfork Road, 3:36 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, D and Ninth streets, 3:55 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13100 block of 18th Street, 4 p.m.
Vandalism, 6100 block of Riverside Drive, 6:15 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12800 block of Harmony Avenue, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Possession of drug materials, 13100 block of Yorba Avenue, 6:37 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 13500 block of San Antonio Avenue, 8 a.m.
Bicycle theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 8:30 a.m.
Burglary, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:31 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 11:20 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, Central Avenue and D Street, 11:52 a.m.
Shoplifting, 7000 block of Schaefer Avenue, 1:25 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3600 block of Placentia Court, 5:36 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 14600 block of Norfolk Avenue, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Shoplifting, 4500 block of Philadelphia Street, 12:10 a.m.
Burglary, 12100 block of Concord Avenue, 10:30 a.m.
Theft, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 12:52 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:30 p.m.
Possession of marijuana while driving, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 2 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12700 block of Wright Avenue, 6:50 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 8:15 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 12
Theft from motor vehicle, 12400 block of Cypress Avenue, 9:30 a.m.
Theft, 15400 block of Dupont Avenue, 12:30 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12700 block of Central Avenue, 1:30 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15500 block of El Prado Road, 4 p.m.
Theft, 6000 block of Notre Dame Avenue, 4:20 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Robbery, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:19 a.m.
Shoplifting, 6300 block of Riverside Drive, 6:50 a.m.
Theft, Riverside Drive and Ramona Avenue, 9:14 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 3300 block of Chino Avenue, 10:41 a.m.
Mail theft, 13500 block of San Antonio Avenue, 12:23 p.m.
Obtaining money by false pretenses, 13100 block of Yorba Avenue, 1:21 p.m.
Theft, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 1:39 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5300 block of Riverside Drive, 2 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 6:04 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Shoplifting, 12200 block of Mountain Avenue, 3:25 a.m.
Assault, 13400 block of Pipeline Avenue, 11:35 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13000 block of 11th Street, 12:28 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 16600 block of Slate Drive, 12:30 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 2400 block of Pheasant Run Drive, 3:45 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 7:51 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 9:07 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5600 block of Knollside Way, 9:35 a.m.
Under the influence, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 9:43 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 15400 block of Country Club Drive, 11:52 a.m.
Trespassing, 15100 block of Pipeline Avenue, 1:08 p.m.
Shoplifting, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 3:28 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Possession of narcotics, Peyton Drive and Beverly Glen Road, 3:03 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2900 block of Chino Avenue, 9:12 a.m.
Motorcycle theft, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 10:47 a.m.
Vandalism, 15600 block of Yorba Avenue, 10:58 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3300 block of Marble Ridge Road, 12:24 p.m.
Burglary, 1600 block of Diamond Valley Lane, 1:56 p.m.
Theft, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 4:13 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13100 block of Le Parc Boulevard, 4:22 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 9
Attempted burglary, 2200 block of Hedgerow Lane, 8:10 a.m.
Vandalism, Peyton Drive and Grand Avenue, 9:08 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 3800 block of Arbor Court, 5:08 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Burglary, 5700 block of Rosebud Court, 7:32 a.m.
Stolen license plate, 4100 block of Descanso Avenue, 9:25 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 1:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 3:41 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3400 block of Royal Ridge Drive, 10:51 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Defrauding an innkeeper, 15400 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 3:51 a.m.
Under the influence, 14600 block of Peyton Drive, 8:47 a.m.
Burglary, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 2:57 p.m.
Trespassing, 15000 block of Calle La Paloma, 6:56 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, Whispering Creek Street and Rolling Meadow Drive, 11:01 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 12
Burglary, 15900 block of Los Serranos Country Club Drive, 3:36 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Chino Hills Parkway and Rustic Drive, 3:52 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive, 6:11 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Burglary, 2500 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2:54 a.m.
Under the influence, 13900 block of Peyton Drive, 5:14 a.m.
Identity theft, 5900 block of Ridgegate Drive, 8:35 a.m.
Burglary, 13100 block of Glen Court, 8:55 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.