Chino Hills Police are investigating the death of a 27-year-old Pomona man who was stabbed during a large fight early Sunday morning in the 11300 block of Brunswick Lane in the county area of Montclair.
Police in Chino Hills have jurisdiction on police matters in the county areas of Chino and Montclair.
Daniel Ornelas died at a hospital, said Detective Eric Ogaz.
Deputies from the Chino Hills station were called at 3:09 a.m. on a report of people fighting in the street in front of a home, finding the victim lying in the street.
Investigators were able to identify the suspect as Ivan Gutierrez, 22, of Ontario.
He was arrested a short time after the stabbing and booked into West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of murder, Detective Ogaz said. “The motive remains under investigation,” he said.
Anyone with information can call the Chino Hills Police Department at 364-2000 or the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Specialized Investigations Division at 387-3589.
