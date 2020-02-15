Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Burglary, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 5:10 a.m.
Burglary, 12900 block of Ramona Avenue, 8 a.m.
Bicycle theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 10:43 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 11:15 a.m.
Obtaining money by false pretenses, 5100 block of Chesapeake Court, 2:07 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4300 block of Corporate Center Avenue, 2:27 p.m.
Obtaining money by false pretenses, 6100 block of Desales Street, 4:54 p.m.
Burglary, 4600 block of Oceanside Drive, 11:17 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Possession of drug materials, 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, 12:08 a.m.
Burglary, 4500 block of Walnut Avenue, 5:40 a.m.
Lost property, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 6:45 a.m.
Minor in possession of marijuana on school grounds, 13500 block of Ramona Avenue, 8:56 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 11800 block of Seneca Way, 9 a.m.
Burglary, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 9:40 a.m.
Burglary, 4000 block of Carroll Court, 10:39 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5400 block of Guardian Way, 1:44 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 14400 block of Ramona Avenue, 6 p.m.
Altering vehicle registration, Central and Mt. Vernon avenues, 6:48 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 8:35 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7
Burglary, 11700 block of Central Avenue, 4:36 a.m.
Burglary, 4600 block of Oceanside Drive, 9:55 a.m.
Burglary, 14700 block of Ramona Avenue, 11:52 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, 4700 block of Riverside Drive, 2:58 p.m.
Obtaining money by false pretenses, 4700 block of Riverside Drive, 2:58 p.m.
Obtaining money by false pretenses, 12100 block of Roswell Avenue, 4:31 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 5:20 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 9:42 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 6300 block of Eisenhower Court, 10:13 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12100 block of Vista Court, 3 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12400 block of Telephone Avenue, 8 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5100 block of Revere Street, 8:02 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 10:18 a.m.
Burglary, 15700 block of Euclid Avenue, 11:11 a.m.
Robbery, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 12:19 p.m.
Forgery, Monte Vista and Francis avenues, 4:05 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 5 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 5:35 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 8:05 p.m.
Mail theft, 12000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 9 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 4900 block of F Street, 9:13 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Vandalism, 12800 block of 16th Street, 2:57 a.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 3:47 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4200 block of Walnut Avenue, 6 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 4100 block of Kennedy Court, 8:56 a.m.
Vandalism, 13700 block of Central Avenue, 10:41 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Mountain Avenue and Riverside Drive, 1:10 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 1:15 p.m.
Burglary, 4800 block of Grenada Court, 3:20 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4300 block of Chino Avenue, 10:11 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 10
Disturbance, 13300 block of Noble Place, 12:02 a.m.
Assault, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 2:45 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 11800 block of Vernon Avenue, 2:50 a.m.
Theft, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 6:56 a.m.
Assault, 13300 block of Noble Place, 12:20 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12300 block of Maxon Lane, 2 p.m.
Sexual assault, 16200 block of Homecoming Drive, 2:04 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13500 block of San Antonio Avenue, 7:20 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, 7:55 p.m.
Mail theft, 6700 block of Lunt Street, 8:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Theft, 16300 block of Meadowhouse Avenue, midnight.
Stolen vehicle, 3500 block of Rawhide Lane, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Stolen vehicle, 3300 block of Chino Avenue, 4 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Fraud, 4100 block of Ironwood Drive, 5:58 a.m.
Assault, Olympic View and Peyton drives, 9:48 a.m.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Burglary, 5500 block of Veronese Drive, 4:43 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 4200 block of Gird Avenue, 5:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7
Stolen license plate, 14700 block of Pipeline Avenue, 1:07 p.m.
Stolen license plate, 2700 block of Calle Luna, 6:42 p.m.
Drunk in public, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:14 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Identity theft, 16500 block of Sagebrush Street, 9:33 a.m.
Pick pocket, 3200 block of Grand Avenue, 10:08 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Peyton and Rock Springs drives, 4:08 p.m.
Theft, 16300 block of Fairfield Ranch Road, 6:18 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Burglary, 2600 block of Norte Vista Drive, 2:22 a.m.
Burglary, 2300 block of Olympic View Drive, 2:53 a.m.
Burglary, 13300 block of Cardinal Ridge Road, 9:34 a.m.
Attempted burglary, 3000 block of Payne Ranch Road, 10:35 a.m.
Monday, Feb. 10
Stolen license plate, 15900 block of Silver Springs Drive, 2:10 a.m.
Identity theft, 13600 block of Pageantry Place, 1:31 p.m.
Identity theft, 14500 block of White Stallion Court, 3:26 p.m.
