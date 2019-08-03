Chino Police were able to return stolen “priceless” family photos to a woman last month,. Many of the photos included her husband of 53 years, who passed away a month after the burglary.
“Amongst the stolen property recovered were seven photo albums that contained obvious family photos in which the photos appeared to have been taken over the last several decades,” police said in a statement. “Detectives were able to return the albums to the widow, who was extremely appreciative to have these family photos back in her possession after she assumed she would never see them again.”
Police had been investigating a string of residential burglaries, leading them to the arrests of a 17-year-old boy and his 20-year-old brother.
On July 18, detectives served a search warrant in Pomona, recovering multiple items of stolen property, jewelry, purses, electronic devices and family heirlooms, police said.
“Many of the recovered items were later identified and returned to their owners, including items that were otherwise irreplaceable,” the statement said. “It’s cases like this that remind us of how rewarding police work can be.”
