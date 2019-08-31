Sheriff’s officials in Kern County identified a 32-yearold Chino man found dead Aug. 22 in the Kern River as Shahzad Khan.
Mr. Khan fell into the river five days earlier near the mouth of the Kern Valley Canyon, sheriff’s officials said.
He was found at 7:45 a.m.,
Kern County sheriff’s deputies were called at 6:55 p.m. Aug. 17 on a report of a man who fell into the Kern River and was swept downstream.
A team from the Bakersfield Search and Rescue were called and tried to find him. Efforts continued throughout the week until he was found.
