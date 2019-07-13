A 47-year-old Chino man was arrested last Saturday night on suspicion of having sex with an intoxicated 15-year-old, according to the Chino Hills Police Department.
The police did not release the gender of the victim.
Olegario Duran was booked on $500,000 bail into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
He was charged with rape by force, rape of a drugged victim, sodomy of a drugged person and lewd and lascivious acts with a child.
Chino Hills Police, which has jurisdiction over the county area of Chino, arrested Mr. Duran at 10 p.m. in the 13000 block of East End Avenue, according to jail records.
“We have no cause to believe there are additional victims at this time,” said Sgt. Michael Warrick.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.