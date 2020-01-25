Man jailed in child abuse case
Chino police arrested a 53-year-old Chino man Jan. 16 on suspicion of child abuse causing injury and domestic violence at a home in the 4400 block of Philadelphia St. in Chino.
Randy Santos David is being held on $950,000 bail at the Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center in Devore on charges of attempted murder, domestic violence, child abuse and sodomy, jail records show.
Officers went to the home at 9:45 a.m., following up on a report from Child Protective Services of domestic violence and child abuse allegations, said Sgt. Nancy Franklin.
Assault suspect jailed
A 33-year-old San Bernardino man was jailed Jan. 21 more than a month after an assault victim was found lying on the ground and bleeding from the head in the 12400 block of Central Avenue in Chino.
Steven Ray Perez was arrested at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of 15th Street in San Bernardino.
He was booked into West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of assault, according to jail records.
Chino police officers found the unidentified victim on Central Avenue at 11:13 p.m. Dec. 15, Sgt. Nancy Franklin said.
“The victim had been in an altercation with the suspect who was later identified as Mr. Perez,” Sgt. Franklin said. Mr. Perez is being held on $100,000 bail, jail records show.
Thief armed with pistol sought
Police in Chino are looking for a man who walked into a 7-11 store in Chino, pointed a pistol at the clerk and fled with $200 cash.
The armed man went inside the 7-11 store at 4535 Riverside Drive around 4 a.m., Sgt. Nancy Franklin said.
“The suspect’s face was masked by his hood,” she added.
After obtaining the cash, the man was last seen running eastbound on Riverside Drive.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police Department at 628-1234.
Robbery suspects sought
Chino Hills police are seeking two men wanted for stealing items from a churro restaurant in the city Jan. 16.
The two men walked into The Loop Handcrafted Churros at 15911 Pomona Rincon Road at 10:42 p.m. with their faces covered, Sgt. Michael Warrick said.
They stole items from the store before running away.
“There were workers present at the time of the robbery,” Sgt. Warrick said.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000.
Bicyclist jailed after pistol, drugs found
A bicyclist from El Monte was jailed last Saturday after Chino police found a pistol, methamphetamine, heroin and identifications belonging to several people.
Robert McCollum, 31, was booked in the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga after his 4:59 p.m. arrest at 13600 block of 12th Street in Chino.
He was stopped for riding his bicycle in the middle of the street, said Sgt. Nancy Franklin.
