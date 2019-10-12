Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 1:22 a.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 12100 block of Ramona Avenue, 10:40 a.m.
Mail theft, 4700 block of Walnut Avenue, 11:01 a.m.
Theft, 13100 block of Mountain Avenue, 1:48 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 12300 block of Central Avenue, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Possession of drug materials, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 12:16 a.m.
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 1:02 p.m.
Retail theft with intent to sell merchandise, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 4:12 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 6200 block of Verdugo Avenue, 7 p.m.
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 5200 block of Francis Avenue, 9:52 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 4800 block of C Street, 11 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 4
Possession of a controlled substance, 12800 block of Mountain Avenue, 1:54 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11400 block of Ramona Avenue, 2:57 a.m.
Theft, 13900 block of Central Avenue, 9:44 a.m.
Burglary, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 10:50 a.m.
False impersonation, 11400 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 11:42 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 15900 block of Grape Avenue, 2 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:19 p.m.
Arson, 13100 block of Mountain Avenue, 2:31 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:30 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 4:30 p.m.
Identity theft, 6800 block of Homan Court, 5:33 p.m.
Assault, 5400 block of Park Place, 8:20 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Vandalism, 12900 block of Magnolia Avenue, 1:53 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, Seventh and C streets, 9:40 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4500 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 9:42 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 2:45 p.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 6700 block of Ash Court, 3:32 p.m.
Burglary, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 5 p.m.
Robbery, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 6:03 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 3500 block of Placentia Court, 7:30 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3500 block of Placentia Court, 7:30 p.m.
Theft, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 8 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 9:25 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 10:08 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Possession of a controlled substance, 14000 block of Euclid Avenue, 11:18 a.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 13100 block of Sixth Street, 4:37 p.m.
Theft, 16700 block of Euclid Avenue, 6 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, Walnut Avenue and Colony Street, 6:56 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13600 block of Yorba Avenue, 11:09 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 7
Stolen vehicle, 13600 block of Yorba Avenue, 1:17 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, 5100 block of Riverside Drive, 2:21 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 11700 block of Central Avenue, 7:55 a.m.
Robbery, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:52 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4700 block of Oceanside Drive, 7 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4800 block of Chino Avenue, 11:17 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance for sale, Phillips Boulevard and Vernon Avenue, 11:20 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 6300 block of Chipola Court, 11:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Possession of drug materials, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 10:30 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 11 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 13000 block of 10th Street, 12:08 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12500 block of Magnolia Avenue, 9:30 p.m.
Robbery, 12200 block of East End Avenue, 9:49 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 11900 block of Ottawa Place, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Identity theft, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, midnight.
Identity theft, 5400 block of Walnut Avenue, midnight.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 8:28 a.m.
Bad check offense, 3400 block of Royal Ridge Drive, 2:58 p.m.
Robbery, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 7:45 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Fraud, 15300 block of Rolling Ridge Drive, 2:44 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5400 block of Pine Avenue, 6:14 a.m.
Theft, 13500 block of Whispering Willow Drive, 7:06 a.m.
Driving under the influence, Peyton and Frost drives, 7:59 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5400 block of Pine Avenue, 8:28 a.m.
Fraud, 15900 block of Los Serranos Country Club Drive, 11:34 a.m.
Disturbing the peace, 3300 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 3:12 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 7:41 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15800 block of High Knoll Drive, 7:58 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15300 block of Carmelita Avenue, 11:44 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4700 block of Sapphire Road, 12:31 p.m.
Drunk in public, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:25 p.m.
Vandalism, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 11:58 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Drunk in public, 15100 block of Hibiscus Avenue, 2:08 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15700 block of Bluff Side Court, 10:27 a.m.
Burglary, 15300 block of Glen Ridge Drive, 2:02 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 7
Burglary, 15900 block of Pomona Rincon Road, 12:57 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 7:06 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4200 block of Gird Avenue, 10:17 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Identity theft, 15500 block of Quiet Oak Drive, 9:06 a.m.
Identity theft, 1700 block of Diamond Valley Lane, 11:52 a.m.
Under the influence, Eucalyptus Avenue and Peyton Drive, 1:53 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2500 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2:26 p.m.
Vandalism, 2500 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 3:23 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Possession of narcotics, Central Avenue and Fairfield Ranch Road, 1:51 a.m.
