A 34-year-old Montclair man was jailed Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old. Albert Hernandez was arrested at 3:05 p.m. in the 12300 block of Central Avenue, Chino police announced Wednesday.
Mr. Hernandez was booked on $50,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on a single criminal charge of committing lewd acts with a minor.
Anyone with information can call 334-3005 or email ccarrino@chinopd.org.
