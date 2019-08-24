Sheriff’s officials in Kern County recovered the body believed to be a 32-year-old Chino man Thursday morning, five days after he fell into the Kern River at the mouth of the Kern Valley Canyon.
The name of the man was not released by the Kern County Coroner’s office by Champion press time Friday.
He was found at 7:45 a.m., according to Kern County Sheriff’s officials.
Deputies were called at 6:55 p.m. last Saturday on a report of a man who fell into the Kern River and was swept downstream.
A team from the Bakersfield Search and Rescue were called and tried to find him. Efforts continued throughout the week until he was found Thursday.
“The public is reminded that even though water levels have gone down some, the Kern River is still very dangerous. Those who visit the river are encouraged to use appropriate safety measures,” according to a Kern County Sheriff’s statement.
Sheriff’s officials were also called at 1:40 p.m. last Saturday about a man seen floating in the Kern River, near Keysville.
Xavier Americo Jovel Aguilar, 31, of Los Angeles, was found dead about a mile down the river, sheriff’s officials said. He was not wearing a flotation device, they added.
The two men are the sixth and seventh found dead in the Kern River since June.
Since 1968, more than 300 people have been found dead in the Kern River, sheriff’s officials said.
