Chino Police Department
Wednesday, July 10
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 13800 block of Ramona Avenue, midnight.
Possession of drug materials, 3600 block of Walnut Avenue, 8:03 a.m.
Person under the influence of a controlled substance, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 1:07 p.m.
Burglary, 12400 block of Cypress Avenue, 3 p.m.
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 13400 block of Wisteria Place, 3:30 p.m.
Identity theft, 13300 block of San Marcos Place, 6:07 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 6:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 6:54 p.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 14200 block of Euclid Avenue, 7 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12800 block of Raintree Court, 7 p.m.
Burglary, 5500 block of Evergreen Court, 8 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 11
Theft from motor vehicles, 12700 block of Jalepeno Avenue, 2:40 a.m.
Mail theft, 5500 block of Phillips Boulevard, 11 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 12100 block of Pipeline Avenue, 11:05 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5400 block of Guardian Way, 1:10 p.m.
Theft, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:57 p.m.
Obtaining money by false pretenses, 13500 block of Amanda Drive, 6:15 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 14300 block of Euclid Avenue, 10:57 p.m.
Friday, July 12
Possession of drug materials, 13100 block of Central Avenue, 1:20 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 2 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 3:36 a.m.
Burglary, 4400 block of Riverside Drive, 3:50 a.m.
Burglary, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 5:37 a.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 7 a.m.
Burglary, 12100 block of Carlisle Avenue, 8:30 a.m.
Obstruction of a police officer, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 1:58 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:15 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 3:48 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 5:02 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, Mountain and Walnut avenues, 5:40 p.m.
Robbery, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 8:03 p.m.
Shoplifting, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 8:43 p.m.
Burglary, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 9:30 p.m.
Tampering with a vehicle, Apple Avenue and Boxwood Lane, 9:32 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 11:42 p.m.
Saturday, July 13
Stolen vehicle, 13100 block of Sixth Street, 12:01 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 12500 block of Central Avenue, 6:36 a.m.
Bicycle theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 10:20 a.m.
Lost property, 3800 block of Grand Avenue, 11:30 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5800 block of Portsmouth Street, noon.
Burglary, 12300 block of Maxon Lane, 2:52 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 3:41 p.m.
Burglary, 15900 block of Main Street, 4 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12300 block of Cypress Avenue, 5 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 5500 block of Daniels Street, 6 p.m.
Theft, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 14
Identity theft, 15700 block of McIntosh Avenue, midnight,
Possession of drug materials, 11700 block of Yorba Avenue, 7:18 a.m.
Theft, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 9:55 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 1:51 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12300 block of Mountain Avenue, 2:56 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 7100 block of Edison Avenue, 6:28 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 6000 block of Grace Street, 8:30 p.m.
Shoplifting, 5600 block of Riverside Drive, 10:39 p.m.
Monday, July 15
Burglary, 13600 block of Oaks Avenue, 7:50 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 4500 block of Philadelphia Street, 8:18 a.m.
Burglary, 13600 block of Oaks Avenue, 9:25 a.m.
Theft, 5200 block of Philadelphia Street, 10:43 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5700 block of Riverside Drive, 3:27 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 11900 block of Central Avenue, 4:47 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 12600 block of Central Avenue, 8 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 13500 block of Central Avenue, 10 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Stolen vehicle, 11900 block of Lester Avenue, 7:30 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, Doheny and Yorba avenues, 8:55 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12000 block of Central Avenue, 10:39 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, Edison and Central avenues, 5:37 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, D and Third streets, 9:34 p.m.
Wednesday, July 17
Burglary, 3600 block of Chino Avenue, 7:36 a.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, July 10
Stolen vehicle, 4000 block of Glen Ridge Drive, 7:02 a.m.
Fraud, 3000 block of Oakfield Court, 2:06 p.m.
Identity theft, 2100 block of Monteverde Drive, 2:44 p.m.
Burglary, 3400 block of Grand Avenue, 11:15 p.m.
Thursday, July 11
Stolen vehicle, 2600 block of Vista Monte Circle, 6:06 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, Peyton Drive and Grand Avenue, 9:45 a.m.
Drunk in public, 4000 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 4:15 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, Chino Hills Parkway and Windmill Creek Lane 7:19 p.m.
Vandalism, 5500 block of Victoria Falls Parkway, 7:36 p.m.
Trespassing, 1600 block of Vista Del Norte, 8:28 p.m.
Arson, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 9:26 p.m.
Friday, July 12
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13100 block of Le Parc Boulevard, 9:22 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 1600 block of Rainbow Knoll, 10:57 a.m.
Theft, 4700 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 2:19 p.m.
Bad check offense, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 4:11 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 4200 block of Descanso Avenue, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, July 13
Driving under the influence, Pipeline Avenue and Chino Hills Parkway, 1:39 a.m.
Person under the influence, Zenobia Lane and Bayberry Drive, 10:34 a.m.
Assault, 4400 block of Los Serranos Boulevard, 2:23 p.m.
Burglary, 13100 block of Peyton Drive, 2:48 p.m.
Sunday, July 14
Possession of narcotics, Chino Hills Parkway and Hazelwood Drive, 2:25 a.m.
Shoplifting, 3000 block of Chino Avenue, 10:10 a.m.
Theft, 3200 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, 11:01 a.m.
Theft, 13100 block of Le Parc Boulevard, 1:32 p.m.
Monday, July 15
No listings provided for this date.
Tuesday, July 16
Burglary, 13500 block of Mallorca Lane, 11:40 a.m.
Identity theft, 1800 block of Walnut Creek Drive, 1:14 p.m.
Man armed with knives, deputy-involved shooting, Descanso and Pipeline avenues, 7:49 p.m.
Wednesday, July 17
Possession of a controlled substance, 13000 block of Peyton Drive, 1:40 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.