Chino police jailed a 37-year-old Rowland Heights man Oct. 4 on suspicion of sexually assaulting his unconscious boyfriend in August.
Brad Lee Badouin is being held on $150,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on a charge of sodomy on an unconscious victim.
Police went to a home in the 12900 block of Benson Avenue on Sept. 9 on a report from a man that he had been sexually assaulted on Aug. 23.
“An investigation revealed that the reporting party voluntarily ingested Gamma Hydroxybutyrate (GHB) on his own accord and lost consciousness,” said Chino Police Sgt. Nancy Franklin. “While unconscious, he was sexually assaulted by his boyfriend. Officers were unable to locate the suspect following the initial report because he is currently a transient.”
Police were able to find the man sitting in his car at 9:50 a.m. Oct. 4 in front of the victim’s home.
“Officers located Mr. Badouin attempting to drive away from the location. He was arrested and booked,” Sgt. Franklin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.