Chino Valley Fire Foundation will host a “Halfway to Saint Patrick’s Day” fundraiser from 5 p.m. to closing at Limericks Tavern, 13920 City Center Drive #4075 in Chino Hills.
Proceeds will help purchase trauma kits and automated external defibrillators for Chino Valley businesses, organizations, service clubs, churches and schools.
Information: chinovalley fire.org.
