Three teenagers were detained by Chino Police and later released to their parents after a fight erupted after the Oct. 25 Milk Can Football Game between Chino and Don Lugo high schools.
Police were called at 9:10 p.m. to Don Lugo High and took the teens into custody.
They were cited for fighting in public and released. Police received reports of a shooting, but those were proven false.
“No shooting occurred at Don Lugo after the game. Officers remained in the area until the crowd dispersed,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.
