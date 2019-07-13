A 22-year-old Pomona man was jailed July 4 on suspicion of brandishing a weapon at two San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies from the Chino Hills station while they were on patrol in the county area of Montclair.
Kevin Ricardo Galaviz was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. He has since been released on bail, jail records show.
The deputies were driving at 9:29 p.m. near Pipeline Avenue and Howard Street to an unrelated call for service when a car approached from the opposite direction, pulled alongside and nearly slowed to a stop, said Detective Kyle Glozer.
“A bright flash and a loud noise, consistent with a gunshot, came from the suspect’s car,” the detective said.
Deputies stopped the driver, found a firearm and evidence that a shot had been fired from the car.
“There were no injuries to the deputies or community members and there was no property damage,” Detective Glozer said.
Deputies learned Mr. Galaviz is on probation. He was booked on suspicion of brandishing a weapon on law enforcement officers, being a felon in possession of ammunition and carrying a loaded firearm. A court date has not been scheduled.
