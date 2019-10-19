Chino Police Department
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Identity theft, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, midnight.
Identity theft, 5400 block of Walnut Avenue, midnight.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12400 block of Central Avenue, 2:43 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 8900 block of Merrill Avenue, 3:46 p.m.
Theft from a motor vehicle, 7900 block of Southpoint Street, 4 p.m.
Theft, 13300 block of Ramona Avenue, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Theft from a motor vehicle, 6200 block of Gloria Street, 1 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13000 block of Carrillo Street, 1:15 a.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5900 block of Riverside Drive, 10:02 a.m.
Vandalism, 6300 block of Southwestern Street, noon.
Stolen vehicle, 12900 block of Fourth Street, 12:28 p.m.
Shoplifting, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 12:55 p.m.
Burglary, 4400 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:15 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12300 block of Mills Avenue, 5:44 p.m.
Shoplifting, 14500 block of Ramona Avenue, 5:55 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, Central and Schaefer avenues, 8:15 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12900 block of Sixth Street, 9:48 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11
Vandalism, 13200 block of Central Avenue, 1:06 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 12200 block of Central Avenue, 4:04 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, under the influence of drugs, 3900 block of Yellowstone Circle, 4:48 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3300 block of Chino Avenue, 5:40 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 11400 block of Central Avenue, 8:36 a.m.
Theft, 13700 block of Ramona Avenue, 9:48 a.m.
Burglary, 16300 block of Meadowhouse Avenue, 10 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 13100 block of Central Avenue, 12:44 p.m.
Shoplifting, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 3:59 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 4800 block of Dorina Court, 4 p.m.
Annoyance, 13100 block of Mountain Avenue, 4:13 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 12100 block of Central Avenue, 4:57 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 11800 block of Central Avenue, 5 p.m.
Threaten a crime with intent to terrorize, 12500 block of Eisenhower Court, 5 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 5:25 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 12800 block of Yorba Avenue, 8 p.m.
Obtaining money by false pretenses, 5800 block of Riverside Drive, 8:20 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13000 block of Second Street, 8:30 p.m.
Theft from motor vehicles, 4800 block of Dorina Court, 9 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 9:20 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13200 block of 16th Street, 10 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 6300 block of Hartford Court, 11:12 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 11800 block of Telephone Avenue, 1 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 13400 block of 12th Street, 7:25 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4400 block of Riverside Drive, 8:16 a.m.
Mail theft, 6800 block of Sunriver Street, 12:30 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 4000 block of Grand Avenue, 2:04 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 6:39 p.m.
Burglary, 4700 block of Chino Avenue, 7:45 p.m.
Burglary, 4700 block of Chino Avenue, 9:40 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 13
Theft, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, midnight.
Stolen vehicle, Riverside Drive and Ramona Avenue, 12:50 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:32 p.m.
Robbery, 12600 block of Central Avenue, 6:03 p.m.
Tampering with a vehicle, 5200 block of Washington Avenue, 6:39 p.m.
Vandalism, 5800 block of Harrison Avenue, 10:29 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 14
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 4800 block of Philadelphia Street, 3:26 a.m.
Under the influence of a controlled substance, 13600 block of Central Avenue, 4:44 a.m.
Robbery, 5500 block of Philadelphia Street, 11:05 a.m.
Vandalism, 5900 block of C Street, noon.
Sexual assault, 13700 block of Central Avenue, 12:35 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3900 block of Grand Avenue, 2 p.m.
Sexual assault, 6700 block of Chino Avenue, 5:08 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Stolen vehicle, 12900 block of 10th Street, 5:10 a.m.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, 5400 block of Philadelphia Street, 2:15 p.m.
Possession of drug materials, 12900 block of Pipeline Avenue, 5:31 p.m.
Chino Hills Police Department
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Possession of narcotics, Central Avenue and Fairfield Ranch Road, 1:51 a.m.
Possession of narcotics, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 9:10 a.m.
Assault, 5400 block of Knight Court, 11:16 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15400 block of Country Club Drive, 4:17 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Burglary, 13600 block of Calle San Marcos, 9:32 a.m.
Shoplifting, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 7:54 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 11
Fraud, 15600 block of Pinto Way, 12:03 p.m.
Stolen vehicle, 15000 block of Monte Vista Avenue, 12:12 p.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3300 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 6:01 p.m.
Vandalism, 4500 block of Brookview Court, 9:41 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Drunk in public, 14700 block of Pipeline Avenue, 12:06 a.m.
Stolen vehicle, 13100 block of Rimrock Avenue, 8:49 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 14000 block of Peyton Drive, 3:24 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 3600 block of Shantung Court, 5:12 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 13
Vandalism, 16000 block of Butterfield Ranch Road, 1:49 a.m.
Driving under the influence, Valle Vista and Willow Crest drives, 3:22 a.m.
Possession of a controlled substance, 15000 block of Oakwood Lane, 3:59 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 2400 block of Ridgeview Drive, 6:06 p.m.
Fraud, 15400 block of Ficus Street, 8:27 p.m.
Possession of narcotics, 15000 block of Calle La Paloma, 8:38 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 14
Stolen vehicle, 16600 block of Slate Drive, 2:10 a.m.
Arson, Peyton Drive and Frost Avenue, 6:46 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 10:06 a.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 3000 block of Chino Avenue, 2:47 p.m.
Shoplifting, 4100 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 4:15 p.m.
Burglary from a motor vehicle, 4200 block of Chino Hills Parkway, 5:33 p.m.
Theft, 14700 block of Pipeline Avenue, 6:24 p.m.
Vandalism, 3100 block of Chino Avenue, 9:16 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Identity theft, 17300 block of Jessica Lane, 8:42 a.m.
Burglary, 5700 block of Pine Avenue, 2:34 p.m.
Burglary, 13000 block of Rimrock Avenue, 3:08 p.m.
Attempted robbery, 3600 block of Grand Avenue, 6:06 p.m.
Burglary, 13100 block of Glen Court, 6:51 p.m.
