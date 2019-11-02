Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified a 21-year-old Chino Hills man who was killed Oct. 24 during a suspected street race in Walnut.
Alex Knox was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:30 p.m., about 10 minutes after the Camaro he was in lost control and struck a tree at Amar Road and Heidelberg Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Walnut-Diamond Bar station.
Investigators said the drivers of the Camaro and a black Ford Mustang were seen revving up their engines before racing each other.
The driver of the Mustang fled the area after the crash.
Anyone with information can call the Walnut-Diamond Bar sheriff’s station at 595-2264.
