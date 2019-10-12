Ten Chino Valley Fire District employees were honored for their years of service to the district Wednesday night at the board of directors meeting in Chino Hills.
Forty-year awards were given to Capt. Don Ross and Capt. Fernando Caldera; 15-year award to fire inspector Edmund Quitevis; 10-year award to human resources specialist Angelica Alva; and 5-year awards to firefighter-paramedics Andrew Hubbard, Mark Hughes, Christopher Nelson, Brett Underwood, Philip Vazquez and Casey Viscioni.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.