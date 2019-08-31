Two women and a man from Riverside County were arrested Sunday after an attempted theft at Kohl’s, 4093 Grand Ave., Chino.
Gabrielle Richardson, 42, of Lakeview; Tanisha Jenkins, 27, of San Jacinto and Curtis Fowler, 32, of San Jacinto were booked into the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of attempted grand theft and conspiracy.
Police said two women walked into the store at 3:16 p.m., grabbed merchandise and tried to leave. When confronted by store security, the women dropped the items and got inside a waiting silver sedan. Police were able to stop the suspects before they fled. All three suspects were arrested without incident.
