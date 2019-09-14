Chino Hills police jailed a 27-year-old man on suspicion of running away from deputies and onto the roof of a home.
Noel Avalos, of Chino Hills, is being held on $300,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of theft and making criminal threats.
Court records show he was wanted on an arrest warrant for a previous conviction for false imprisonment and making criminal threats.
Deputies tried to stop Mr. Avalos around noon Sept. 6 after they recognized him for having the arrest warrant, said Sgt. Michael Warrick.
“Mr. Avalos fled and deputies pursued,” he said.
After climbing to the roof of a home in the 15200 block of Mariposa Avenue, Mr. Avalos was arrested at 12:33 p.m., according to jail records.
No injuries were reported.
