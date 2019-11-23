Three jailed after robbery, pursuit
Three men from Barstow were arrested Nov. 8 on suspicion of stealing cash from a person at a Chino business and leading Ontario Police on a short pursuit that ended in the 600 block of Eighth Street in Ontario.
Darrell Louis Duncan, 27; Delon Antawan Harper, 24; and Maurice Gibson, 24, were booked on suspicion of armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. Bail was set at $100,000 apiece, jail records show.
Chino police were called at 10:18 a.m. to the 11900 block of Central Avenue on a report of an armed robbery, said Sgt. Nancy Franklin.
“As the victim was exiting the store, he was approached by two black males, one of whom was armed with a handgun,” Sgt. Franklin said. “The suspects took cash from the victim and fled with a third suspect in a vehicle.”
That night, the wanted vehicle was spotted by an Ontario police officer and a pursuit began, the sergeant said.
All three were arrested at 10:43 p.m., according to jail records.
No injuries were reported.
Police search for bike thieves
Chino police are investigating two bike thefts that took place almost two hours apart in Chino on Nov. 6.
Officers went to the 4400 block of Chino Avenue at 5:02 p.m. after a witness reported a victim was being chased by four suspects in a vehicle, Sgt. Nancy Franklin said.
“The suspects caught up with the victim and one suspect began assaulting him, while a second suspect stole the victim’s bike” she said.
Police arrived but could not find the victim.
“No victim has come forward,” Sgt. Franklin said.
At 6:51 p.m., officers went to the 12500 block of Central Avenue on a report of a robbery.
“The victim was riding his bike in the area when he was approached by the suspect,” Sgt. Franklin said. “The suspect was holding a knife and demanded the victim’s bicycle.”
She added the suspect fled on the bike and remains at large.
Anyone with information on either crime can call Chino Police at 628-1234.
Uncle accused of stabbing nephews
Chino Hills police patrolling the unincorporated area of Montclair arrested a 57-year-old man Nov. 10 on suspicion of stabbing his 31- and 35-year old nephews at a home in the 5400 block of Carlton Street in Montclair.
Delbert Crawford was booked on $50,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
He is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Chino Hills Police Department.
Deputies went to the home at 6:53 a.m. on a report of stabbing, learning the uncle stabbed one nephew with a knife then slashed the other nephew during a struggle over the knife, Chino Hills police said.
Mr. Crawford was arrested at the house without incident.
