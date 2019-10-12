Expired or unwanted medications can be turned in 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at two Chino Valley locations during the 18th Nationwide Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
Chino Police Department will collect medications at its headquarters at 5450 Walnut Ave.
Chino Hills Police will collect at its headquarters at 14077 Peyton Drive (Chino Hills Government Center).
The service is free and anonymous.
Information: Chino Police, 628-1234 or Chino Hills Police at 364-2000.
