What an honor to be informed that myself and my team at Help-U-Sale Prestige Properties was voted as the best real estate office by members of the community. As a long-term resident, I have been invested in this area for many years.
Chino Hills and Chino have seen such positive growth as buyers have realized the desirability of these cities. As the market has shifted up and down, Chino and Chino Hills have weathered the changes and continued to show upward pricing trends.
Having a unique business model that saves clients money, while working to provide service that goes above and beyond, has been extremely rewarding.
There are numerous clients to thank who have partnered with us during what can be a very stressful time for a seller or buyer.
Real Estate is truly a team endeavor, it takes everyone involved to put their best foot forward, cooperation with other agents, a great escrow company and a reputable lender all factor in.
I look forward to serving the local communities for many years to come.
Thank you to my team. Working with you makes this job a pleasure, Wade, Romina, Valerie, Christine, Brad, Patricia, George and Andrew.
