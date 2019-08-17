Chino and Don Lugo high school football teams will compete in separate leagues starting in the 2020 season, but all other sports will remain in the current Mt. Baldy League at least through 2022.
By a vote of 29-13 on May 1 at the Mt. SAC Area releaguing meeting held at Glendora High School, athletic directors and principals decided to form nine four-team football-only leagues and one five-team league.
Don Lugo, which has won two of the last three Mt. Baldy League championships, will be matched up with Chaffey, Claremont and West Covina while Chino High will be matched with Pomona, Rowland and Covina high schools.
Chino Hills High will become a member of the area’s only five-team league with Damien, Etiwanda, Upland and Rancho Cucamonga, all of which are already members of the Baseline League.
Ayala High will be matched with Alta Loma, Bonita and Charter Oak.
Ayala is a member of the current Palomares League with Alta Loma and Bonita and Charter Oak is a member of the Hacienda League.
In all other sports starting in 2020, Ayala, Chino, Chino Hills and Don Lugo will remain in their current leagues.
One change, however, is Baldwin Park will replace Diamond Bar in the league that features Chino, Don Lugo, Montclair, Ontario and Chaffey.
Diamond Bar will compete in a league with Los Altos, Rowland, South Hills, Walnut and Wilson high schools.
