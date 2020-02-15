Movies, a ‘50s-themed dance and a sports and games contest will be held for local seniors this spring.
The Chino Senior Center will host its next free “Monday Movie Madness” at 2 p.m. Monday, March 2 at the center, 13170 Central Ave. A movie, which has not yet been announced, will be shown on a big screen. A snack bar will be open 1:45 to 4 p.m. Soda, popcorn and water will be sold for $1 each.
A free Sock Hop Dance is set for 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 19 at the Chino Senior Center. Guests are invited to wear ‘50s dress, including poodle skirts, saddle shoes and cuffed jeans.
“Legends” The Senior Challenge,” a sports and games contest for seniors 50 and older will be held April 2 to 30 at various venues. An opening ceremony is set for Friday, March 27 at the senior center, and the awards ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, April 30.
Cost is $12 for Chino residents or $22 for non-residents.Registration is currently underway and will continue through Friday, March 13 at 334-3271.
