It’s common to forget things occasionally like remembering where you placed your car keys or what you needed to buy at the grocery store. However, as seniors, this can become more of a serious issue and concern. A large government study found that 1 in 8 Americans over the age of 60 are experiencing more problems associated with memory loss. Here are a few tips to help your mind stay sharp:
●Physical activity: Exercise can improve circulation and blood flow not only to the body but to the brain as well. Doctors suggest 30 minutes per day of physical activity is crucial for your well-being and mind.
●Challenge your brain: Just like exercise improves your physical health, mental activity can keep your mind healthy too. Puzzles, word games or learning a new skill is a great way to keep your mind active.
●Get plenty of rest: Our minds act as a computer, downloading all of the day’s activities and processing them into memories. The better you sleep, the more your brain can consolidate thoughts into lasting memories.
●Get organized: It is hard enough to remember where things are in a cluttered home, let alone when you struggle with memory loss. Make sure everything has a proper place so you will always know where to find it.
At Inland Christian Home, we offer a wide range of activities to each level of care that assist our residents in maintaining strong cognitive abilities and ultimately improve memory loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.