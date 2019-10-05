Bowlers ages 50 and older are gathering Thursday afternoons at Chaparral 300 bowling alley in Chino Hills for a “Just for Fun” league that has no organized teams.
The group meets at 2:45 p.m., begins a nine-minute practice at 3:10 p.m., followed by league play. Bowling usually last about two hours, according to organizers.
Participants, who are invited to bowl when they feel like it, compete against a different person each week.
In addition to the fee to bowl, participants pay $3 weekly to a prize fund that pays out $2 for each game won. With handicapped scoring, a 90 average bowler is the same as a 190 average bowler, according to organizers.
Beginners are welcome.
Each month, the group has a “no tap” play in which nine pins down on the first ball is the same as a strike. About four times a year, the group has a finger food potluck.
Chaparral 300 is located at 4191 Chino Hills Parkway.
Information: Alan Benson at 724-9029.
