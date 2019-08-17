It’s been six seasons since the Ontario Christian High football program won a playoff game.
Knights head coach Matt Hoekstra said it’s time to end that streak.
“We feel good about the players we have coming back. We have a lot of team speed and I think we are as deep in our secondary than we have had for a long time,” said Coach Hoekstra, who will begin his fifth season. “We have some great competitors on our squad.”
It starts at quarterback with returning Daniel Serna, who tossed seven touchdowns on 66 of 113 passes, finishing the year with 872 yards and only one interception.
Alvis Nuno, Alexander Terriquez and Connor Mooneyham could get touches at running back and Nathaniel Lozano, Aaron Gaudy and Trent Englebrecht return on the offensive side of the ball.
Terriquez, Mooneyham, Lozano and Nuno will likely play key roles on the defensive side in 2019.
Last season, the Knights started off the season with a five-hour road trip to Bishop Union High, ending in a 6-0 loss for the Knights.
“We really didn’t get off the bus until about the third quarter,” Coach Hoekstra joked. “Maybe there was some poor planning on my part.”
The Knights, however, recovered from the loss with a 43-0 win over Calvary Murrieta and a 56-6 victory over Calvary Chapel Santa Ana.
One game later, Ontario Christian found itself on the wrong end of a 13-0 loss to Ontario.
“We were still kind of finding ourselves. In the past four seasons, we needed to expedite that so we can find out who we are a couple weeks sooner,” Coach Hoekstra said.
He calls this year’s preseason schedule “relatively tough” with a season-opening home game against Portola High of Irvine (2-8, 0-5 in 2018), Temescal Canyon (6-6 in 2018), Saddleback Valley Christian (3-7 in 2018), Ontario (4-6 in 2018) and Cerritos Valley Christian (3-7 in 2018).
This year’s Ambassador League schedule begins Friday, Oct. 4 at Aquinas (10-2). On Oct. 11, the Knights will host Linfield Christian (13-2), followed by an Oct. 19 game at Western Christian (5-4-1), an Oct. 25 game at home against Desert Christian Academy (4-6) and a Nov. 1 home game against Arrowhead Christian (6-4).
“When we get to the playoffs, we are playing teams just as tough as the teams in our league,” Coach Hoekstra said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.