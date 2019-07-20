Exciting changes await students starting on their journey toward a college degree this fall. Through a new law called Assembly Bill 705, students enrolling at Chaffey College and other community colleges across the state have the right to sign up for transfer-level English and math classes immediately.
What does that mean? For one, AB 705 makes placement tests a thing of the past.
It also means that most students won’t have to spend as much time taking extra classes before transferring to a four-year university. It means that community colleges will provide extra support, such as tutoring and supplemental instruction, to help students pass those transfer-level courses.
And it means more students will succeed.
Studies prove it, saying that 70 percent of students allowed to enroll directly in college-level courses complete a degree, certificate or transfer in six years. That number is 40 percent among students who have to take remedial English and math.
You can learn more about AB 705 by visiting the California Community Colleges homepage at www.cccco.edu.
Start your college journey at Chaffey College today. Preregistration for fall continues through Aug. 17.
Fall semester begins Aug 19.
