Everyone at Vinjon’s Kennels would like to say, “Thank you, for voting us the #1 pet kennel and how #1 pet groomer in the Chino Champion Reader’s Choice.
This is such an honor to have won both categories and we are so grateful to you, our community, for entrusting us to care for your furry family member. And we will continue to do so for many years to come!”
Since 1971, we have been dedicated to our community and their pets.
The team is comprised of pet lovers and owners who know how important it is to find a place you can trust.
Vinjon’s is known and respected for its reputation of excellence throughout the community.
Vinjon’s Kennel is a privately-owned boarding and full-service grooming facility that cares for dogs and cats alike.
The staff works diligently to provide a safe, clean, and loving place for your furry companion.
Vinjon’s Kennel offers boarding while you are away as well as basic baths and full haircuts.
But it doesn’t end there; there is also a dog training academy on the property.
All of the staff is committed to continuing their education and frequently attend seminars and workshops to obtain new skills in the industry.
Vinjon’s Kennel is veterinarian recommended and works closely with numerous hospitals in the area.
It is pet first aid certified. Vinjon’s is also active in the community; you may have seen the staff at local events.
Vinjon’s Kennel would like to acknowledge its clients who have used, trusted and recommended it through the years by saying “We appreciate all of you.”
If you’re looking for a place to love your pet like you do, Vinjon’s Kennel is that place.
Give us a call or stop by. The staff would love to meet you. Vinjon’s is located at 3890 Walnut Ave., Chino. Information: (909) 627-2212. Our web address is www.vinjonskennelchino.com.
